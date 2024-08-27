Grammy-Nominated Mali Wilson Debuts 'No Place Like Home' Video, Fusing Soulful Artistry with Sustainability

Mali Wilson embraces a moment of tranquility, enjoying the scent of fresh flowers while dressed in a chic, vintage-inspired dress, reflecting her timeless style. Mali Wilson channels retro elegance in a vintage-inspired dress and sunglasses, posing beside her classic car, reflecting her unique style and creative vision. Mali Wilson captivates in a flowing white gown during her soulful performance at StoneWood Estate, embodying the elegance and emotion of her music.

Grammy-nominated producer Mali Wilson debuts her soulful single “No Place Like Home,” delivering a powerful message of love, self-discovery, and sustainability.

Mali’s music is reminiscent of the olden days when the intentions behind music were to make you feel something beautiful, powerful, loving, and important.” — Grammy-Award Winning Singer Anthony Hamilton

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated producer Mali Wilson , formerly known as Malissa “Mali” Hunter, is stepping into the spotlight with the debut of her new single and music video, “ No Place Like Home .” Known for her behind-the-scenes work with some of the biggest names in music, Wilson is now emerging as a powerful artist in her own right. The video, a visually stunning homage to sustainability and self-discovery, marks a significant milestone in her journey, blending soulful music with an eco-conscious message.A long-time industry powerhouse, Wilson has been revered by pop icons and music executives alike for her ability to nurture talent and bring creative visions to life. However, few knew that Wilson was quietly crafting her own music, waiting for the right moment to share her voice. “No Place Like Home” is that moment—a song that not only showcases her rich, soulful vocals but also her deep connection to the earth and her unwavering faith.The single is a heartfelt blend of classic blues chords and jazzy, soul-infused melodies, reflecting Wilson’s influences while carving out a sound that is uniquely her own. The accompanying music video, shot at the historic StoneWood Estate and EarthGirl Headquarters near Atlanta, Georgia, is a masterclass in sustainability. The eye catching scenes were shot by Travis Toebben with Picturesque Media Group and Co-directed by her business and life partner, Eric Wilson. The video pairs the serenity of nature with the raw emotion of Wilson’s performance, creating a visual narrative that is both powerful and poignant.The project is more than just a musical release; it is a statement on the importance of sustainable living. From the vintage wardrobe sourced from thrift and consignment stores to the eco-conscious production methods, every aspect of the video was carefully curated to minimize environmental impact. Wilson’s commitment to sustainability is not just an artistic choice but a lifestyle that she hopes will inspire others to consider the impact of their own creative and personal decisions.“True love healed me and gave me back the heart to sing,” Wilson says. “This song and video are about finding your way back to your true self and realizing that home is where you’re most aligned with your purpose.”Adding to the praise for Wilson’s artistry, Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton commented: “Mali’s music is reminiscent of the olden days when the intentions behind music were to make you feel something beautiful, powerful, loving, and important. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met—kind, giving, loving—and that’s what her music feels like. You’re on your way, Mali. Damn it! You are what’s happening!”Mali Wilson’s “No Place Like Home” is now available on all streaming platforms. Watch the official music video on YouTube and experience the soul, grit, and grace of an artist who is not only making music but making a difference.Watch the official music video now on YouTube @MrsMaliWilsonFor more information, follow Mali Wilson on Instagram @iam_Mali and join the conversation with her community of fans and fellow artists, including Neyo, Carly Simon, Big Sean, Elle Varner, Rae Sremmurd, The Braxtons, and more.

