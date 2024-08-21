BLACK MARK, EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FORMER NBA STAR MATT BARNES, WINS HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL AWARD FOR BEST SPORTS FILM

Black Mark film poster with former NBA player Matt Barnes

Focus Now Shifts To Distribution

My story, and other stories about the Black experience in sport, need to be shared to find common grounds for conversation moving forward."” — Matt Barnes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love-Hate Productions and All the Smoke Productions today announced that they won the HollyShorts Film Festival Award for Best Sports Film for their documentary BLACK MARK.BLACK MARK has taken a franchise approach to creating a docuseries about the Black experience told through high-profile athlete stories that highlight an episode(s) of racial tension that, at once, affected them immeasurably, while also catapulting them to the top of their game, both professionally and personally. Black Marks are definitive, life-changing episodes in lives of Black people that affect them so profoundly that their existence is forever altered both in sport and in life.The pilot episode, which was awarded top prize in its category at HollyShorts, explores the jaw dropping story of former NBA star and media personality Matt Barnes who was the target of a hate crime while a senior in high school. The episode - which features appearances by Snoop Dogg and former UCLA teammate Earl Watson, among others - explores how a man of mixed-race, who was never white enough for his Italian heritage, or Black enough for his African American side, constantly struggled to understand his identity. It looks at how Barnes’ interpersonal conflict epitomized by his Black Mark (an ensuing episodes of racism throughout his life) both hindered and helped shape the man, the basketball player, and ultimately the powerful media voice he is today.“We are honored to have won Best Sports Film in the inaugural category for the Festival,” notes Barnes. “My story, and other stories about the Black experience in sport, need to be shared to find common grounds for conversation moving forward. The HollyShorts Film Festival provided a perfect platform to do just that in my first festival win,” he continued.“Our Festival win last night involved a four-year journey. These are rigorous, but imperative films to bring to life,” notes the director of the film, Jaren Hayman. “Sharing Matt’s story publicly at HollyShorts this week could not have come at a more important time."Jessica Badawi, who heads the Sports Category for the Festival, remarked, “The category was launched for athletes and creatives in sports to have a platform to share their work - merging sports and entertainment. One of goals with this new program was to showcase powerful athlete-centric stories. The judges responded strongly to Black Mark for the human dimension it brought to life through the story of Matt Barnes.About Matt BarnesMatt Barnes is a former pro basketball player who played 14 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Barnes went on to win an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in his last season in the league in 2017. He is an entrepreneur, executive producer, and principal of All The Smoke Productions.About HollyShorts Film FestivalSince its establishment in 2005, HollyShorts has grown into a premier platform for independent filmmakers worldwide. As an Academy Awards-qualifying festival in four categories, HollyShorts presents a diverse selection of innovative short films across various genres. From its modest beginnings at The Space Theatre to events at prestigious locations like the TCL Chinese Theatres and Cannes Film Festival, HollyShorts has evolved into an international symbol of excellence and influence within the film industry. Over the past two decades, the festival has attracted renowned filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from around the world, fostering a community built on collaboration, inspiration, and mutual respect. HollyShorts celebrated its 20th anniversary in August 2024.SOURCE: Love-Hate Productions and All The Smoke ProductionsFor further information:Media Contact: Nathan Elliott, CEO and Founder, nelliott@frontrunner-tech.com

