'Child of Dawn' by Leslie Anne Lee – A Riveting Tale of Magic, Love, and Destiny

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy lovers are in for a treat with the release of “Child of Dawn”, a novel by Leslie Anne Lee. Set in the enchanting yet perilous world of the Vale, this captivating story weaves together themes of love, identity, and destiny in a land where elves and vampires have warred for millennia.About the Book“Child of Dawn” transports readers to the Vale, a realm governed by magic and ruled by the ancient and powerful races of elves and vampires. These two races have been at odds for thousands of years, forbidden to associate, much less fall in love. But that changes when an elf and a vampire defy the ancient laws and conceive a child—Dagsbrún, a being of both light and darkness.Dagsbrún, half-elf and half-vampire, is thrust into a world beyond the magical barrier of the Vale, where he is raised by his elven relative. His need for blood makes him a target, yet his immortality makes him unstoppable. Tormented by his existence, he is labeled a “monster” and a “murderer,” causing him to retreat into isolation and bitterness. His solitary existence is upended when his gypsy servant brings Anda, a girl much like him, to his remote castle. Anda, the daughter of a human father and an elven mother – who crossed over into the human world by accident during a storm. Anda possesses her mother’s magic but does not know how to control it. Forced to flee for her life, she finds refuge with Dagsbrún, who is as much an outcast as she is.Gammel, the elf, reveals to them that they are part of a prophecy that foretells the salvation of the Vale. They embark on a dangerous journey that will lead them back to the realm of elves and vampires. Anda must master her magic, while Dagsbrún must confront his darkest fears, including the possibility of losing the one person who sees beyond his darkness. Their quest will take them through the ethereal lands of the elves and the dark wastelands of the vampires, where they must face unimaginable challenges. As they grow closer, Dagsbrún’s heart, long frozen by bitterness, begins to beat with the warmth of love. But with the fate of the Vale hanging in the balance, they must fulfill their roles in the prophecy—or perish trying.About the AuthorLeslie Anne Lee has been writing since she was six years old, crafting tales on newsprint paper with crayons before graduating to pen and journal. Her passion for writing was evident from a young age, winning recognition in school for her short stories and poetry. By high school, Leslie had published her first novel, and as a college freshman, her poetry garnered recognition from her state senator.Leslie’s writing journey has been marked by determination and resilience. Even as a new mother, she penned her second book while bedridden with a fever. Her dedication to the craft has resulted in the publication of six books across various genres, and her poetry has been featured in several anthologies.Leslie credits her success to the encouragement and inspiration she received from her high school English and Drama teacher, Greg Stobbe, as well as the unwavering support of her family and friends. Her mother, who instilled in her a love of reading; her children, whom she wants to inspire and teach that anything is possible; and her friends, who have inspired, pushed, and motivated her to believe that she can and will be a successful author. When she’s not writing, Leslie enjoys contributing to local film non-profits, participating in red carpet premieres, and nurturing her creative spirit through gardening, dancing, and helping her children make movies.For a richer insight into the author’s creative journey and the passions that ignite her literary pursuits, we warmly invite you to explore her website https://www.leslieannelee.com/ . This online journey offers a rare glimpse into the heart and mind behind her artistic process.In support of her books, Leslie Anne Lee has been featured in several prominent promotional activities. She was interviewed on Central Valley Talk, where she discussed her literary journey and insights into her work. The interview can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa3zgMPdMco . Additionally, she was featured on Shout Radio, further exploring the themes of her book and engaging with listeners. That interview is available here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cq9W6lXXeo4 Recently, Leslie was featured in the Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview, where she engaged in a captivating interview with Logan Crawford. During this insightful conversation, Leslie shared her profound thoughts and reflections on her book, delving into its deeper themes and underlying messages. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3D7obocl-Y&t=65s “Child of Dawn” is a thrilling adventure that promises to captivate readers with its rich world-building, complex characters, and the timeless struggle between light and darkness. Don’t miss your chance to journey into the Vale—grab your copy today! Just visit Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Child-Dawn-Leslie-Lee/dp/B0CKL7Q6HT

