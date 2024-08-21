9Zero Launches Inaugural 9Zero Hero Event Honoring Tom Steyer for Leadership in Climate Action

9Zero to Honor Tom Steyer at Inaugural 9Zero Hero Event for his Leadership in Climate Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9Zero proudly announces the inaugural 9Zero Hero event, set for August 29th at 350 California Street, San Francisco. This landmark event will honor Tom Steyer, renowned climate investor, philanthropist, environmentalist, and author of "Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We’ll Win the Climate War." Steyer will be the first-ever recipient of the 9Zero Hero award , recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to combating climate change.“We are thrilled to launch our 9Zero Heroes series with such a distinguished figure as Tom Steyer,” said Duncan Logan, CEO of 9Zero. “Tom's leadership and commitment to sustainable solutions have inspired countless individuals and organizations worldwide. This event celebrates his achievements and marks a pivotal moment in our collective journey towards a sustainable future.”Event Details:Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024Location: 350 California Street, San FranciscoSchedule:5:00-6:00 PM: VIP Event and Book Signing with Tom Steyer6:00-6:45 PM: Welcome and Climate Finance Panel 6:45-7:30 PM: Fireside Chat with Tom Steyer and Q&A7:30 PM: VIP Dinner with Tom Steyer and 15 esteemed guestsThe event will commence with a VIP reception featuring a book signing by Tom Steyer, followed by a fireside chat discussing insights from his book. A major highlight will be a panel on climate finance, moderated by Julie Castro Abrams, Founder and Managing Partner of How Women Invest.The panel will feature:Kim Kolt, Founding General Partner at Bay Bridge Ventures, a key player in advancing sustainable technologies.Colin le Duc, Founding Partner at Generation Investment Management and Vice Chair of Just Climate, bringing a global perspective on sustainable investing.Panel Discussion Highlights:Navigating Climate Finance and Risk: Balancing financial returns with impactful climate solutions.Political Climate and Policy Impacts: Analyzing the influence of political policies on climate finance.Scaling Climate Technologies and Measuring Impact: Discussing approaches for supporting and scaling high-potential climate technologies.Support from Leading Sponsors This event is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors:Keynote Sponsor: Wovoka is pioneering nature restoration by empowering Southeast Asian communities to restore terrestrial and mangrove ecosystems.Corporate Friend of Climate: JP Morgan is a global leader in financial services, committed to sustainability through innovative solutions driving environmental resilience.Networking Reception Sponsor: Anthropocene Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in founders leveraging hard science to enhance humanity's resilience.About Tom Steyer Tom Steyer is a leading advocate for climate action, with a diverse background in finance, philanthropy, and environmental activism. His book, "Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We’ll Win the Climate War," outlines innovative approaches to addressing the climate crisis, emphasizing the need for economic and environmental resilience. Steyer's work has been instrumental in driving policy changes and investments that prioritize sustainability.About 9Zero 9Zero is a forward-thinking climate organization dedicated to building a global community focused on impactful climate action. Through events, digital platforms, and strategic initiatives, 9Zero aims to unite climate advocates and drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable future.For media inquiries or more information about the event, please contact:Ann Olesonann@9zero.com319-804-5580Join UsFor more details and to register, please visit https://9zero.webflow.io/

