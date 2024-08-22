OncoDecipher appoints Jacob Harel, a Global Pharmaceutical Industry Expert, as a member on its Advisory Board

RAANANA, ISRAEL, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OncoDecipher, an Israeli biotech company focused on the discovery of novel genetic targets for precision cancer therapy based on a proprietary AI powered genetic analysis platform, today announced that Jacob Harel, a seasoned business development executive with more than 35 years in the global pharmaceutical industry, has been appointed member of the Advisory Board of the company.Mr. Harel is the founder and president of “The Harel Group”, ( www.theharelgroup.com ) a Business Development Advisory firm supporting international transactions in the global pharmaceutical and Medical Devices industries. Prior to founding the Harel Group, Mr. Harel spent more than 27 years at Merck (USA) in leadership roles in sales, marketing and business development. In his last position at Merck Jacob was the Head of the Corporate Business Development group, leading and overseeing the negotiation and execution of key enterprise transactions. Mr. Harel has negotiated a wide array of transactions throughout his career, including joint ventures, divestitures, commercial collaborations, and licensing and distribution agreements.“Jacob has worked in more than 50 countries and negotiated over 100 transactions in various cross-cultural environments,” said Dr. Zohar Koren, CEO of OncoDecipher. “Having someone with Jacob’s experience and expertise as a member of the Advisory Board will be critical as we advance towards the commercialization of our novel precision oncology targets, therapies and IP”.“I am pleased to be appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of OncoDecipher ,a company which is positioned at the forefront of the Life Science industry with the objective of improving patient outcomes with a personalized approach to oncology care ” stated Mr. Harel. “I am looking forward to working with the other members of the Advisory Board and OncoDecipher’s management team to advance their scientific and commercial objectives.”About OncoDecipherOncoDecipher was founded in 2022 by Prof. Tamir Tuller, a computational biology and AI expert from Tel Aviv University, and Sanara Ventures, a biotech incubator founded by Teva pharmaceuticals and Philips to advance unique and breakthrough health IT technologies. OncoDecipher leverages a proprietary AI based computational platform developed in the last 15 years in Prof Tuller’s lab to discover novel genetic cancer targets and develop precision oncology therapies targeted at these new genetic variants.

