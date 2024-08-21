'UFOs and UAP: Are We Really Alone?' Just Released in the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues Series by Jeffrey Mishlove

New Thinking Allowed Dialogues: UFOs and UAP – Are We Really Alone? Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, Host and Producer New Thinking Allowed All Three Titles in the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues Series

Contributors include Jacques Vallée, John Mack, Whitley Strieber, Jeffrey Kripal, Daniel Sheehan, and others. Foreword by Robert Davis.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of rapid scientific advancement and exploration into the unknown, the subject of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) continues to captivate the imagination of millions. Psychologist and parapsychologist Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, delves into this fascinating topic with the release of his new anthology, published in August 2024. The book is available on Amazon , offering readers a thought-provoking collection of insights from some of the most esteemed minds in the field. This anthology represents a culmination of Mishlove’s lifelong passion and inquiry into the enigmatic world of the paranormal, consciousness, and UAP.Jeffrey Mishlove, a trailblazer in the exploration of consciousness and the mind beyond the brain, has spent the last five decades engaging in profound dialogues with scientists, academics, experiencers, historians, and mystics. Through his popular YouTube channel, New Thinking Allowed , Mishlove has brought these conversations to a global audience, exploring life’s biggest mysteries and questions. The book features a diverse array of perspectives from past and present luminaries in the field, including scientists, historians, and researchers. Contributors include Jacques Vallée, Nick Cook, Ralph Blumenthal, John E. Mack, Charles Upton, Whitley Strieber, Daz Smith, Jeffrey Kripal, Greg Bishop, Daniel Sheehan, and is graced by a Foreword from Bob Davis, PhD. Each chapter offers unique insights into the phenomena, exploring the implications of UAP on our understanding of consciousness and reality itself.Mishlove’s work stands out for its interdisciplinary approach, bridging the gap between science and mysticism. His ability to weave together diverse narratives creates a rich tapestry that invites readers to question and expand their understanding of the world around them. This anthology is a must-read for anyone intrigued by the mysteries of the mind, consciousness, and the possibilities of life beyond our planet. This is the third book in the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues series.In celebration of the book's release, Jeffrey Mishlove will host a special livestream event on the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12:00 PM Mountain Time. This exclusive event will feature many of the esteemed guests from the book, offering an unparalleled opportunity for viewers to engage in real-time discussions and pose questions through the chat feature. This interactive session promises to be an enlightening experience, providing deeper insights into the topics covered in the book and fostering a sense of community among those fascinated by UAPs and consciousness.Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, is the host of the acclaimed New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel and the author of several influential works, including The Roots of Consciousness, Psi Development Systems, The PK Man, and the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues series: Is There Life After Death?, UFOs and UAP: Are We Really Alone?, and Russell Targ: Ninety Years of Remote Viewing, ESP, and Timeless Awareness. Mishlove holds the unique distinction of being awarded the only doctoral diploma in the world from an accredited university in "Parapsychology," which he received from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1980. He is also the Grand Prize winner of the Bigelow Institute essay competition on the postmortem survival of human consciousness, further underscoring his expertise and commitment to exploring the frontiers of human knowledge.With this new anthology, Jeffrey Mishlove continues to push the boundaries of conventional understanding, inviting readers to embark on a journey of discovery and wonder. The book's release marks a significant milestone in the ongoing exploration of UAP and consciousness, offering a comprehensive and engaging resource for anyone seeking to delve deeper into these intriguing phenomena.His dedication to producing quality content and fostering a community of like-minded individuals has led to the creation of a weekly newsletter, and the quarterly New Thinking Allowed Magazine, further cementing his role as a leading voice in the study of consciousness.Be sure to mark your calendars for the livestream event UFOs and UAP: Are We Really Alone? on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12:00 PM Mountain Time on the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel.

