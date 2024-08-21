Syracuse University’s Newhouse School Launches Bandier Music Business Master’s Program

The Bandier Program is named after music publishing executive and Syracuse University Life Trustee. Bill Werde is director of the Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries. Newhouse School Dean Mark Lodato

Syracuse University now offers a new master’s in music business, expanding on the undergraduate program in the recording and entertainment industries.

Our goal at the Bandier program has always been to be the premier music business school, offering the most comprehensive and cutting-edge education while forging top-tier industry connections.” — Martin Bandier ’62

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University is offering a new master’s degree in music business, expanding on the success of the prestigious undergraduate program in the recording and entertainment industries.

Both degree programs are named after Martin Bandier ’62, the legendary music publishing executive and Syracuse University Life Trustee. The Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries is regularly recognized as one of the preeminent undergraduate music business programs in the country.

The new Bandier music business master’s program will offer students the same top features that set apart the undergraduate program, delivering hands-on experiences, training for cutting-edge skills needed to make students job-ready upon graduation and access to the large and loyal networks of Bandier and Newhouse alumni.

Billboard magazine has never published its list of the world’s top music business schools without including the Bandier program.

"Our goal at the Bandier program has always been to be the premier music business school, offering the most comprehensive and cutting-edge education while forging top-tier industry connections,” Bandier said. “With this new master’s program, we’re taking it to the next level, shaping future music leaders who are equipped, connected and ready to make their mark.”

Launching in fall 2025, the Bandier music business master’s program provides a true multidisciplinary education to prepare students for their first job in the music industry. The comprehensive program will cover subjects including the fundamental rights, royalties, and deal-making approaches of the modern music business, across the label, publishing, management, streaming and live sectors, and all genres.

The core music business instruction will allow students to be well-versed on the basics of everything from music law and copyright to current social media and data tools in use by top companies today. Students will also be able to spend a semester in Los Angeles to work in the heart of the music industry.

The new master’s program will be overseen by Bill Werde, who is also director of the Bandier undergraduate program. Before joining the Newhouse School, Werde served as editorial director of Billboard, which won a 2010 Ellie Award for Digital Media from the American Society of Magazine Editors during Werde’s tenure. Under his direction, Billboard also earned Eddie Awards for Best Media and Entertainment Publication from Folio magazine in 2006 and 2007.

“Breaking into the music industry can be daunting. If you have great instincts and passion for what fans love in music and how those tastes evolve, the new music business master’s program will give you all the access, skills and network you need for an incredibly fulfilling career in the music industry,” Werde said. "The Bandier program will open doors for students for the rest of their lives.”

The program presents “a fantastic opportunity for college graduates to acquire the dynamic skills and gain the hands-on experiences that will help them succeed in the thriving music business,” Newhouse Dean Mark J. Lodato said. “We are eternally grateful at Syracuse University for the support of Marty Bandier and his enthusiasm to help the Newhouse School provide a first-class education for students aspiring to work in the recording and entertainment industries.”

Learn more about the Bandier music business master’s program: https://newhouse.syracuse.edu/academics/bandier-program/masters/

For more information, please contact:

Lois Najarian O’Neill

Loisnajarian@gmail.com

646-831-0745

Keith Kobland

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.