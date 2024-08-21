MEC Tertuis Simmers engages with new mayor of Beaufort West

On Monday, 19 August 2024, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, held a successful introductory meeting with the recently appointed Executive Mayor of Beaufort West, Josias Reynolds.

This engagement is vital to establishing a strong and collaborative partnership between the Western Cape Government (WCG), provincial department and Beaufort West Municipality. The region has been beset by political instability, which has significantly impacted services and residents.

During the meeting, Minister Simmers outlined his vision for the province’s infrastructure development. He reiterated his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Beaufort West as well as the importance of accelerating the delivery of key projects to improve the lives of residents, particularly the most vulnerable.

The Minister shared his department's core priorities for the next 5 years which include, the acceleration of service delivery, creating an enabling environment that allows for private sector collaboration, and skills development.

Minister Simmers reassured Mayor Reynolds and his team of his department’s unwavering support, emphasizing his open-door policy. “My department is committed to working hand-in-hand with the municipality to overcome past challenges and ensure that Beaufort West can achieve its full potential. We are here to listen, collaborate, and act in the best interests of all residents,” stated Minister Simmers.

This meeting signifies the beginning of a renewed partnership focused on driving infrastructure development and improving the quality of life for all residents of Beaufort West.

