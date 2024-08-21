Introducing The Landing at Amber Fields: A New Affordable Apartment Community, Now Leasing In Rosemount, MN

A spacious bedroom at The Landing at Amber Fields, with plush carpeting, abundant natural light, large windows, and an inviting atmosphere Step into luxury at The Landing at Amber Fields: a modern kitchen featuring sleek stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, and ample storage space

Now leasing at The Landing at Amber Fields in Rosemount, MN – Affordable apartments at 50%, 60%, and 70% AMI. Move-in's anticipated for December 2024.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Equities is excited to announce that The Landing at Amber Fields , a new affordable apartment community in Rosemount, MN, is now leasing! This 160-home community proudly offers apartments at 50%, 60%, and 70% of the Area Median Income (AMI), making high-quality living achievable for a wider range of residents.Every apartment at The Landing at Amber Fields features modern amenities , including in-home washers and dryers, sleek stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and spacious layouts, all designed to provide residents with a contemporary and comfortable living experience.In addition to its stylish apartments, The Landing at Amber Fields offers a variety of community amenities. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness center, a comfortable and inviting clubroom for social gatherings, and a dedicated dog run where furry friends can play and socialize.“We are proud to introduce The Landing at Amber Fields,” says Patrick Ostrom, Managing Development Partner at Real Estate Equities. “This project reflects our commitment to creating communities that offer both quality and affordability. We believe The Landing at Amber Fields will be a welcoming and vibrant place for its residents.”With anticipated move-in dates starting in December 2024, The Landing at Amber Fields looks forward to welcoming residents into their new homes and inviting them to experience all that this exceptional community has to offer.Real Estate Equities, headquartered in St. Paul, MN, specializes in multifamily development and management. The company is dedicated to building communities that balance luxury with affordability, enhancing the lives of its residents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.