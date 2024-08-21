MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd aims to deliver sustainable solutions to Malaysia’s circular economy

MBP Solutions Logo MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd Creating a Greener Malaysia

MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is focusing on developing the circular economy in Malaysia.

Industries want to reduce their CO2 emissions and landfilling while improving their impact on the circular economy. We want to be the partner to help industries deliver on their aspirations.” — Jens S. Jacobsen

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly founded Malaysian company MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is focusing on developing the circular economy in Malaysia. The company has a strong local presence and is part of the international activities of MBP Solutions “We will take a scientific approach to developing circular economy solutions to Malaysian industries. There is a lot of potential in developing new and better applications for waste streams that are today going for landfill. With our knowledge about biofuels, anaerobic digestion, soil improvement, composting and animal feed we will deliver both on sustainability and economic value” says CEO Dr. Chong Mei Fong.“We bring together product and application expertise with legal compliance and operational technology to deliver more sustainable solutions to industries. Industries want to reduce their CO2 emissions, reduce their landfilling and improve their impact on the circular economy. We want to be the partner that can help the industries deliver on their aspirations” says chairman Jens S. Jacobsen. “ESG scoring, new EU and US legislation as well as the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs are all driving a need to improve on sustainability. We bring expertise and experience and believe that there is a lot of potential for improvement.”MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is a newly founded Malaysian company in a joint venture between the Swiss company MBP Solutions Ltd and Malaysian DIA-Chemical Sdn Bhd. The company will develop new sustainable solutions based on the local chemical engineering skills and knowledge of processing industries as well as the international best practices of MBP Solutions that has been a pioneer in recycling waste and by-products in Europe and Scandinavia.Dr. Chong is a senior consultant in DIA Chemical and trusted advisor of many Malaysian and international industries. Dr. Chong has a Ph.D. from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was the first female chairperson of Palm Oil Processing Special Interest Group (POPSIG), a special interest group of chemical and process engineers (IChemE) focusing on the palm oil processing industry.Mr Jens S. Jacobsen has a M.Sc. in Forestry as well as an MBA from Copenhagen Business School. Mr Jacobsen is a partner of MBP Solutions Ltd, based in Switzerland. MBP Solutions has offices in 15 countries in Asia, Europe and North America and is specialised in managing industrial biogenic by-products. Mr Jacobsen has been coming frequently to Malaysia for business mainly in palm oil processing related by-products for more than 12 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.