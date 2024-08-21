Tackle Your Barbecue Cravings with Dickey’s this Football Season

Barbecue and football fans can enjoy deals on the Big Yellow Box and Family Packs

Dallas, TX, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football season is here, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to help you be the MVP at your game day tailgate or watch party.

The world’s largest barbecue brand is offering football fans the opportunity to be the perfect pit masters when it comes to a game winning spread. You can be the star of your tailgate or watch party by serving fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, pit-smoked wings, and more with the Dickey’s Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box. This visually pleasing and easy to transport meal box features 4 lbs. of your choice of meats, 3 family size sides, Texas toast, relish and sauce. With each selection of meat being 2 lbs. For a limited time, Dickey’s fans can receive 20% off the Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box online at dickeys.com or on the Dickey’s App using code: KICKOFF20.

“At Dickey’s, we look forward to barbecue fans high fiving over our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. this football season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Big Yellow Box options are the perfect pairing for your upcoming game day parties and tailgates. Be the MVP and call Dickeys today!”

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering fans 15% off Family Packs from 4:00 pm to close with the code “FAMILY24”. The pack includes two lbs. of pit-smoked meat with up to 2 meat choices, 3 large sides, and 6 slices of Texas toast.

“We’re always excited for football season and we have plenty of pit-smoked barbecue options to choose from for hosting your family and friends,” said Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Give your local Dickey’s store a call or go to dickeys.com and start the football season with a win and a deal!”

Want to set up a catering for your football game or event instead? Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand has been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

