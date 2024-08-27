ARO LAUNCHES NEW APP TO HELP FAMILIES REDUCE SCREEN TIME

The Aro app

Aro, the screen time solution for families, launches a new app to allow customers to use Aro anywhere and at any time to reduce screen time.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aro Technology (“Aro”), which pioneered the first family-centric digital wellness platform, has expanded its solution to allow customers to use Aro anywhere and at any time to reduce screen time.

Since its launch, the Aro box and Aro app have been adopted by thousands of families to develop healthier habits and routines around their smartphones. 91% of people keep their phones within arm’s reach 24/7, and Aro's approach to reducing screen time is based on breaking that habit. Rather than block or limit screen time, Aro develops the habit of physically putting your phone down when you want to focus, engage, connect, or simply be present. To-date, that experience has only been available through the use of the Aro box and Aro app in tandem.

”Our customers kept telling us they established life-changing phone habits at home as a family but lost momentum when away from the box. They wanted and needed more accountability and motivation that wasn’t tied to the hardware,” said Heath Wilson, Co-founder & CEO.

In response to this feedback, the company launched a feature that enables users to automatically track and get credit for intentional phone-free time using only the app. Since then, the app itself has become the primary way users rely on Aro to reduce screen time both on the go and at home.

Joey Odom, Co-founder, remarked, “What started as an exploratory feature within the app led to a new appreciation of how our customers were relying on the product. Whether driving, reading at a coffee shop, traveling for work or play, or out to dinner with friends, the app gave customers an entirely new way to demonstrate, track, and quantify their intentional moments.”

The app is available for subscription on a monthly or annual basis starting at less than $9 per month for an entire family. The Aro box is also available to purchase if customers are looking to add the design-centric, in-home, central charging hub that seamlessly pairs with the app.

Longer-term, Aro will be available in additional countries, and the company is expanding to offer community features along with social sharing to allow Aro customers to demonstrate their intentional lifestyle.

Aro is available now for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information about Aro, please visit https://goaro.com.

About Aro

Aro is a screen time solution for families. It helps you spend less time on your phones and reclaim that time for the things that matter. Rather than block or limit screen time, Aro develops the habit of physically putting your phone down when you want to focus, engage, connect, or simply be present.

Legal Disclaimer:

