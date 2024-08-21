Water and Sanitation on Integrated Vaal River System stability despite experiencing modest decline this week

The IVRS demonstrated stability, despite experiencing a modest decline this week

The Integrated Vaal River System, comprising of 14 dams that provide water to Gauteng province and to key industries within the province, has demonstrated stability despite experiencing a slight decrease this week, dropping from 80.2% last week to 79.6%.

This week, Vaal Dam dropped from 48.1% to 47.2%. It registered a higher 87.6% during the same period last year.

In his statement on behalf of the Department, Mr. Andile Tshona has appealed to communities to be prudent when using water. He encouraged them to report any forms of water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to municipalities. He also reassured the public of concerted efforts by the Department and water entities to ensure sustainable water supply in the province, despite the current declining water levels.

Grootdraai Dam has experienced a slight decrease from 83.2% to 82.3% this week, compared to 89.9% at the same time last year.

Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State maintained its healthy level at 98.2% this week, slightly down from 98.4% last week. In comparison, the dam recorded 99.6% during the same period last year.

Water levels at Bloemhof Dam have shown a slight decrease this week, dropping from 91.1% to 90.6%. However, the dam has demonstrated high and steady water levels for several weeks. In comparison, last year at this time, the dam was at its full capacity by 103.6%.

Water levels at Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho have remained stable this week, with only a slight decrease observed at Katse Dam compared to the previous week.

Katse Dam has decreased marginally this week, from 71.8% to 70.5%. Comparatively, during the same week last year, it recorded at 92.5%.

From the previous week, Mohale Dam's water level has remained unaltered at 100.6%. It stood at a lower 93.4% last year at this time.

