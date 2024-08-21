North West Provincial Government launches phase four of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole, 22 Aug

NWest Government launches phase four of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole reloaded

Mahikeng – Following the successful execution of the three phases of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole since its inception in July 2023, the North West Provincial Government will this week launch phase 4 of this service delivery oriented programme in Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Dubbed Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, phase 4 of this programme which will continue to be led by the Premier, Members of the Executive Council and Executive Mayors and Mayors of District and Local Municipalities, will now be rolled out after every second week.

The launch of phase 4 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded is in line with the pronouncement made by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi during the recent Official Opening of the North West Provincial Legislature.

Fundamental to this programme will not only be to intensify and accelerate the provision of basic services, intervene where there are service delivery blockages and promote consistent engagement with different communities across the province on service delivery issues, but to also afford beneficiaries of services provided during the previous Thuntsha Lerole activities the opportunity to reflect and give an account of the effectiveness of this programme.

To ensure consistency and correlation, other districts will also roll-out their phase 4 Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities in JB Marks, Lekwa-Teemane and Rustenburg Local Municipalities this Friday, which will be led by the respective District and Local Executive Mayors.

The launch of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded in Ditsobotla Local Municipality is regarded as a purposeful effort by the provincial government to continue providing administration and technical support to this municipality.

Infrastructure projects to be handed over include the newly built learners’ toilets at G.R. Setsetse Primary School in Coligny, and the newly constructed Livestock Handling Facility in Meetmekaar village. A contractor appointed for installation of solar panels at G.R. Setsetse Primary School in Coligny and another for 20 RDP houses at Blydeville will be introduced to the community.

Some of the services include the handing over of title deeds to 10 beneficiaries in Tlhabologang, handing over of vegetable produce to 50 identified destitute households, sharing of information on grant funding and issuing of application forms, registration and updating of companies’ details on the Central Supplier Database.

One of the local Non-Profit Organisations will be presented with a cheque, this in support of the work they do in the society. The social services to be provided on the day include the application and issuing of smart ID cards and passports, and application for Social Relief of Distress grant.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Ditsobotla Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date​: Friday, 23 August 2024

Time​: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue​: Biesiesvlei, Itekeng Sports Ground in Ditsobotla Local Municipality

Time​: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites ​by Premier, MECs

Time​: 12h00 to 14h30- Community Feedback Session

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai3@gmail.com

or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za