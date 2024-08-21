Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike leads South African delegations to Kazan Global Youth Summit in Russia, 21 to 24 Aug

Deputy Minister Letsike leads the South African delegations to the third Kazan Global Youth Summit in Russia.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, is attending the Third Kazan Global Youth Summit in Russia from 21-24 August 2024.

The Kazan Global Youth Summit is an annual event which brings together Youth, Policy Leaders, Diplomats and Experts on key issues on the international youth agenda. The 2024, Summit’s agenda will be dedicated to the following topics: Digitalisation; Modern tools in youth policy, and Traditional values in the globalisation era.

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is set to deliver remarks at the High-Level Session on Youth Well-being in the XXI Century. The session will focus on current challenges that have a significant impact on the mental health of young people around the world. Deputy Minister Letsike will also have bilateral meetings with the strategic countries that are at the summit. South Africa ‘s participation is geared to ensure that the country’snational interest and priorities on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities are

expressed and reflected to the global community.

The outcome of the Summit will be the Joint Resolution of the Action Plan, which will become the basis for the implementation of joint children's and youth initiatives and long-term cooperation programs in countries of the Islamic World, BRICS and Asia-Pacific region. In addition, a separate session of the event will be devoted to discussing best practices in the development of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, digital trends and digital solutions

among youth. South Africa actively participates in BRICS Youth Summits and Ministers’ meetings, since the platforms were created in 2015. The Deputy Minister will share and convene the feedback session about the outcomes of both the BRICS Youth Summit and the BRICS Youth Ministers Meeting for the purpose.

