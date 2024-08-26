Kogan & DiSalvo's Darryl Kogan, Theodore DiSalvo named Super Lawyers 2024; Five attorneys earn Rising Stars honors

Kogan & DiSalvo Attorneys Darryl Kogan and Theodore DiSalvo Recognized in Super Lawyers 2024; Rising Stars Honors Five of the Firm’s Talented Attorneys

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo is thrilled to announce that founding shareholders Darryl Kogan and Theodore DiSalvo have been recognized in the 2024 edition of Super Lawyers for their exemplary work in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. Darryl Kogan has now earned this prestigious honor for 16 years, while Theodore DiSalvo has been named for 10 years. Additionally, five of the firm’s rising talents—Rachel Shrager, Todd Baker, Paul Silvestri, Brian Andino, and Tiffany Fanelli—have been named to the 2024 Rising Stars list, a recognition of the top up-and-coming lawyers in the field of Personal Injury - Plaintiffs.Super Lawyers is a highly respected rating service that highlights outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a significant level of peer recognition and professional achievement. Inclusion in Super Lawyers is an honor bestowed upon only 5% of attorneys in the state, underscoring the significance of this achievement for Darryl Kogan and Theodore DiSalvo.Darryl Kogan, founding shareholder of Kogan & DiSalvo, has been recognized for his exceptional representation of plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Over his 16 years of recognition, Darryl has earned a reputation for his unwavering dedication to his clients and his unparalleled expertise in the field.Theodore DiSalvo, also a founding shareholder of the firm, has been acknowledged for his outstanding work in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. His 10 years of recognition in Super Lawyers highlight his commitment to securing justice and fair compensation for his clients.The Rising Stars list, which honors the top 2.5% of attorneys in the state who are 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less, celebrates the next generation of legal talent.Rachel Shrager has been named a Rising Star for her remarkable contributions to Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. Her innovative legal strategies and commitment to advocating for her clients have established her as a rising star in her field.Todd Baker has been recognized as a Rising Star in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. His dedication to his clients and his growing reputation for delivering successful outcomes have earned him this significant accolade.Paul Silvestri has been honored as a Rising Star for his outstanding work in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. His commitment to excellence and his ability to navigate complex legal issues have set him apart from his peers.Brian Andino has been selected as a Rising Star in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs. His exceptional legal acumen and client-centered approach continue to garner recognition and respect within the legal community.Tiffany Fanelli has been recognized as a Rising Star for her work in Personal Injury Medical Malpractice - Plaintiffs. Her dedication, professionalism, and impressive legal skills have made her a standout among young attorneys.“We are immensely proud of Darryl and Theodore for their continued recognition in Super Lawyers,” said a spokesperson for Kogan & DiSalvo. “Their longstanding excellence sets a high standard within our firm. Additionally, we are thrilled to see Rachel, Todd, Paul, Brian, and Tiffany recognized as Rising Stars. Their dedication and talent exemplify the future of our firm and the legal profession.”About Kogan & DiSalvo: Kogan & DiSalvo is a premier law firm specializing in personal injury , dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to clients throughout Florida. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for those who have been wrongfully injured. Kogan & DiSalvo has offices in Boynton Beach, Delray, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. For more information, visit www.kogan-disalvo.com

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Accident Law Firm in West Palm Beach Florida

