FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/20/24 Close: $34.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,118,000 or $0.99 per common share compared to $1,343,000 or $1.19 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3,664,000 compared to $3,800,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Credit loss expense was $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,137,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1,030,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,641,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $3,349,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $4,089,000 or $3.63 per common share compared to $5,698,000 or $5.03 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was $14,477,000 compared to $16,399,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. The Company recognized credit loss expense of $0 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and $550,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $4,144,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4,005,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $14,225,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and $13,433,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.41% and 8.78%, respectively, compared to 11.30% and 12.26% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2023. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.80% and 0.74%, respectively, compared to 0.99% and 1.07% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.55% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $567,363,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
     
  June 30 June 30
    2024     2023  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,202,224   $ 8,686,057  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   11,717,782     4,668,889  
Cash and cash equivalents   16,920,006     13,354,946  
     
Securities available for sale   106,179,450     110,063,452  
Loans held for sale   559,830     80,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,564,436    
June 30, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023   411,841,368     390,544,236  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   3,016,660     2,648,368  
Premises and equipment, net   7,614,589     8,121,511  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,086,587     1,128,019  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   12,725,890     10,086,476  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   1,250     109,596  
Other assets   4,913,693     4,604,551  
Total assets $ 567,362,921   $ 543,244,753  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 47,530,618   $ 53,267,081  
Interest-bearing   466,891,628     437,700,301  
Total deposits   514,422,246     490,967,382  
     
Borrowings   -     2,100,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,425,736     3,792,808  
Total liabilities   518,847,982     496,860,190  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,243 - June 30, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,266,257     10,150,145  
Retained earnings   61,694,919     59,406,634  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,795,929 )   (10,588,876 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 710,085 at June 30, 2024 and 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023   (12,668,671 )   (12,601,703 )
Total shareholders' equity   48,514,939     46,384,563  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 567,362,921   $ 543,244,753  
             


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 
  Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
  Unaudited   Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $ 5,561,214   $ 4,797,377   $ 21,249,360   $ 17,404,248  
Taxable securities   538,577     483,668     2,031,617     1,864,881  
Tax exempt securities   406,253     426,926     1,656,939     1,804,825  
Other   119,404     188,303     309,304     548,886  
Total interest and dividend income   6,625,448     5,896,274     25,247,220     21,622,840  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   2,933,414     2,095,131     10,613,939     5,216,815  
Borrowings   27,627     1,059     155,984     7,096  
Total interest expense   2,961,041     2,096,190     10,769,923     5,223,911  
         
Net interest income   3,664,407     3,800,084     14,477,297     16,398,929  
         
Credit loss expense   -     75,000     -     550,000  
         
Net interest income after credit loss expense   3,664,407     3,725,084     14,477,297     15,848,929  
         
Noninterest income:        
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities   -     -     -     (3,633 )
Net gains on sales of loans   113,780     15,397     185,535     166,999  
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -     -     -     (20,533 )
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -     18,039     (37,006 )   21,105  
Commission income   395,409     374,866     1,429,640     1,298,105  
Service charges and fees   219,733     248,318     998,995     1,052,670  
Earnings on life insurance   106,082     80,596     389,414     318,684  
Other   302,374     292,868     1,177,332     1,171,991  
Total noninterest income   1,137,378     1,030,084     4,143,910     4,005,388  
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits   1,990,109     1,789,700     7,716,276     7,341,502  
Occupancy and equipment   320,824     314,274     1,270,996     1,247,099  
Professional   122,245     146,533     482,039     473,020  
Marketing   96,753     83,207     378,547     364,422  
Deposit insurance premium   73,000     82,000     280,666     201,968  
Regulatory assessment   10,344     8,090     41,379     32,780  
Correspondent bank charges   23,388     21,641     93,273     87,714  
Data processing   482,683     419,607     1,866,798     1,655,966  
Printing, postage and supplies   65,701     57,018     285,133     278,285  
Expense on life insurance   41,149     21,785     129,934     87,767  
Contribution expense   9,501     8,876     50,382     49,000  
Expense on REO   (139 )   2,837     5,683     9,377  
Other   405,714     393,378     1,623,675     1,603,767  
Total noninterest expense   3,641,272     3,348,946     14,224,781     13,432,667  
         
Income before income taxes   1,160,513     1,406,222     4,396,426     6,421,650  
         
Income tax expense   42,948     63,249     306,949     723,754  
         
Net income $ 1,117,565   $ 1,342,973   $ 4,089,477   $ 5,697,896  
                         


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
 
  Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
  Unaudited   Unaudited  
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 0.99   $ 1.19   $ 3.63   $ 5.03  
Diluted earnings $ 0.99   $ 1.19   $ 3.63   $ 5.03  
Dividends paid $ 0.29   $ 1.53   $ 1.16   $ 2.37  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,126,520     1,126,522     1,126,879     1,131,761  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,126,243     1,126,357     1,126,243     1,126,357  
         
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   2.66 %   2.85 %   2.69 %   3.15 %
Return on average assets ***   0.80 %   0.99 %   0.74 %   1.07 %
Return on average common equity ***   9.41 %   11.30 %   8.78 %   12.26 %
         
  June 30 June 30    
    2024     2023      
Nonperforming assets * $ 4,044,082   $ 2,065,381      
Repossessed assets $ 1,250   $ 109,596      
         

* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

