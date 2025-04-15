His Majesty’s Treasury appoints Simpson Associates

YORK, United Kingdom, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) has appointed Simpson Associates, leading data transformation consultancy and managed services partner, to support and improve the effective running of its Online System for Central Accounting and Reporting (OSCAR), a cross-government system, maintained by HMT, which contains a detailed analysis of departmental spending and from which the Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) and Supply Estimates are produced.

Following a competitive tender process, Simpson Associates was awarded the contract for the provision of OSCAR Application Data and Development Services, which involves managing, operating and developing the platform on behalf of HMT.

As well as providing support to the 2000+ platform users, the contract will also see Simpson Associates involved in suggesting and implementing improvements to ensure the efficient running of OSCAR. An initial 3 year managed service, with the option to extend, Simpson Associates’ team of experts will be supporting the end users who are working within the software on a daily basis, as well as monitoring the platform to provide continuous improvements and innovation. OSCAR was built using IBM Planning Analytics, a planning, budgeting and forecasting solution, and as well as Simpson Associates being an IBM Gold Partner, key resource within the consultancy are financially trained, providing an additional layer of expertise.

Darren Moors, Commercial Director at Simpson Associates, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious contract to support and ensure the efficient running of OSCAR. Given the key importance of OSCAR as the country’s cross government cash management platform, we are immensely proud that HMT recognised the expertise and skills within the Simpson’s team and have trusted us to manage the system. Being appointed by HMT enhances our reputation in public sector and governmental departments and continues our commitment to unlocking the power of data for good. We’re looking forward to working together with HMT over the coming years.”

Rachel Salim, Deputy Director Finance Analytics, Control and Technology, HM Treasury, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Simpson Associates. They have demonstrated excellent skills and product knowledge from the start. As well as being experts in their field, their commitment to ensure they provide the best service possible shines through. We are excited to see what we can achieve with the Simpsons Team to take OSCAR to the next level.”

About Simpson Associates:

Simpson Associates is a data transformation partner, providing a full range of services – from advisory support and data strategy to AI-powered platform implementations and managed services. A Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner in 2024, they help organisations in both the public and private sectors turn their data into actionable insights to drive positive change. They are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, an IBM Gold Partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics, and a Databricks Partner.

About HMT:

HM Treasury is the government’s economic and finance ministry, maintaining control over public spending, setting the direction of the UK’s economic policy and working to achieve strong and sustainable economic growth.

Emma Dalton

Simpson Associates

emma.dalton@simpson-associates.co.uk

