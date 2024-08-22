Vaultody Introduces "Smart Vaults" and "Automation Vaults" for Enterprise Clients

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaultody, a leading provider of custodial wallet solutions, has announced the launch of two new enterprise-focused wallet products: Smart Vaults and Automation Vaults. These innovative "vaults" are designed to offer enhanced security, control, and efficiency for organizational clients, addressing specific challenges faced by enterprises in managing digital assets.Smart Vaults Solving Market ChallengesEnterprises often face challenges in managing digital assets, such as dealing with "wallet dust" (small, unusable asset remnants), inefficient transaction approval processes, and high transaction volumes. Additionally, managing deposits in tokens (e.g., ERC-20, TRC-20, BEP-20, and others) can be difficult due to the need for availability of native blockchain assets to cover network fees. These challenges can result in poor fund management, higher costs, and operational inefficiencies.Smart Vaults solve all of these challenges. For instance by introducing a centralized "station address" which serves as a gas tanker for all transactions originating from a user's vault, the wallet dust issue is solved. This innovative approach eliminates the need to transfer small amounts of the underlying network coin (e.g., ETH or TRX) to each individual deposit address to cover transaction fees, making it especially valuable for organizations managing deposits.Smart Vaults enable batch transactions, allowing clients to consolidate multiple transfers and save up to 90% on fees. Beyond efficiency, this type of vault offers top-tier security with Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and hardware enclaves, eliminating single points of failure. The Vaultody Approver mobile app adds an extra layer of protection, featuring tiered, role-based access control for customizable transaction approvals, ensuring easy management of transactions and system actions with full control and transparency.Automation Vaults Solving Transaction InefficienciesEnterprises handling a high volume of transactions often face significant security concerns and inefficiencies due to manual processes, which increase the risk of human error and hinder operational efficiency. Poor transaction management, combined with a lack of cost and performance optimizations, further complicates these challenges.Vaultody’s Automation Vaults provide an ideal solution, offering the same top-tier security measures as Smart Vaults, including MPC technology and hardware enclaves, while automating transaction management. They also eliminate wallet dust and fully automate fund collection without compromising security and without the need for a multi-level approval.Clients should set up automation rules triggered by specific conditions. For instance, a business can automatically consolidate all client deposits into a single address once a certain threshold is reached, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This automation ensures that funds are efficiently collected and stored according to predefined rules.By relying entirely on automated processes, Automation Vaults minimize the risk of human error, delivering a seamless, efficient transaction management experience.Launch CelebrationTo mark the launch of these innovative products, Vaultody is offering an exclusive 35% discount on all MPC solutions for new clients until the end of September 2024, regardless of the service duration. To claim this offer, simply visit Vaultody’s website, register, and submit your request - the discount will be automatically applied by Vaultody’s team. Don't miss out and register About VaultodyEstablished in 2023, Vaultody LTD., an EU-licensed company, specializes in providing secure custodial, non-custodial, and co-custodial services for digital assets to enterprise clients. Vaultody’s solutions are built on cutting-edge technologies, including Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and hardware enclaves, ensuring the highest level of security available on the market. The Vaultody Approver application, functioning as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method, further enhances the security framework, solidifying Vaultody's mission for providing ultimate security for digital assets.

