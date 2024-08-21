Methanol Institute granted Consultative Status at International Maritime Organization

IMO Headquarters

MI has been added to roster of organizations contributing their expertise to the development of regulation for the shipping industry

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) has been granted consultative status by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).Consultative status is reserved for non-governmental, international organizations that have the capability to make a substantial contribution to the work of IMO. MI will now be able to attend meetings as an observer and offer expert input on discussions in plenary and working groups.“Methanol Institute steps into its consultative status at a pivotal moment, when the shipping industry continues to make strides in the transition to alternative fuels with a significant rise in orders for cleaner ships.”, said MI Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dolan. “We are grateful to IMO member states for recognizing the added value our organization’s expertise can bring to the table, and we are looking forward to contributing to the IMO’s important work towards achieving net-zero by 2050.”Using its global perspective and expertise, MI aims to use its consultative status to work more closely with member countries to establish robust regulatory frameworks for low-carbon shipping fuels, develop standards for the safe design, operation, and bunkering of methanol, and create market-based measures to support the introduction of low-carbon and renewable methanol.Working in partnership with our members, MI has consistently raised the profile of methanol as a marine fuel, including advocating for its inclusion in the revised International Code for Gas Fuelled Ships (The IGF Code) in 2020. Since then, MI has worked to inform policy initiatives at a regional and global level, support standards for bunkering and crew training, collaborated on shipyard vessel designs, and joined other cross-industry groups supporting the decarbonization of the maritime supply chain.The IMO Council’s decision regarding the granting of our consultative status can be found here About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn X and Facebook.

