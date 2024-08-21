Innovative Readiness Training delivers vital medical care to Guam residents

U.S Air Force Senior Airman Dshunti Samuel, 482nd Medical Squadron dental technician, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, assists during a dental cleaning procedure at a pop-up medical clinic in Mangilao, Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. Samuel, along with more than 140 Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel, participated in the nine-day 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission to provide medical evaluations or physicals, dental care, immunizations, comprehensive eye exams with prescription glasses and patient education to the local community at no cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon) 6 of 14

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.