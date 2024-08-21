Palestine: at least 124 journalists killed in Gaza

NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemnation at the rising death toll of Palestinian journalists.

At least four Palestinian journalists have been killed this month by Israeli air strikes and gunfire. On 9 August, Tamim Muammar, a journalist with the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation – Voice of Palestine, was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis. Abdullah Al-Sousi, who worked for Al Aqsa TV was also killed in a different airstrike on the same day.

On 18 August, Ibrahim Muhareb, a freelance photojournalist was killed due to Israeli gunfire and shelling in western Khan Yunis when Israeli tanks entered the city in Southern Gaza.

On 20 August, journalist Hamza Murtaja was killed in western Gaza City when an Israeli airstrike hit Mustafa Hafez school.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) in calling for an immediate investigation into the deaths of all journalists killed in Gaza, and for an end to the continued attacks those reporting on the war face.

Last month, thanks to donations and contributions from sister unions and UNESCO, the PJS launched its first solidarity centre in Khan Yunis providing journalists with an internet connection, space to work safely and equipment. Read the report by Jim Boumelha, IFJ treasurer, on the centre and environment in which journalists in Gaza continue to operate.

Donations to the IFJ safety fund help provide essential support to journalists on the ground. Make a donation and encourage your branch to show support for colleagues.

Return to listing