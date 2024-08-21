ListWithFreedom.com Announces Updated Listing Agreement to Enhance Transparency and Customer Protection

The company will introduce new language stating that it "does not share commissions with a buyer’s broker."

Our goal has always been to prioritize the needs and interests of our customers.” — Ralph Harvey, CEO and Senior Broker

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ListWithFreedom.com, Inc., a pioneering online real estate brokerage based in Boynton Beach, FL, is pleased to announce a key update to its listing agreement, set to be published later this month. In alignment with industry shifts and the recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement agreement, the company will introduce new language stating that it "does not share commissions with a buyer’s broker." This change is driven by the company’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and protecting the interests of its customers.

This policy update will coincide with the August 17th deadline set by NAR for MLSs nationwide to implement changes in commission-sharing practices. As the real estate industry moves towards greater transparency and fairness, ListWithFreedom.com is proactively adopting this policy to ensure that its customers are fully protected and informed in their transactions. By not sharing commissions with a buyer’s broker, the company aims to eliminate potential conflicts of interest, providing sellers with greater clarity and control over their financial commitments.

Ralph Harvey, CEO and Senior Broker of ListWithFreedom.com, Inc., explained the rationale behind the update:

"At ListWithFreedom.com, our goal has always been to prioritize the needs and interests of our customers. By adopting this policy, we are taking a definitive step towards enhancing transparency and ensuring that sellers fully understand and control the costs associated with selling their property. With the August 17th NAR-imposed deadline approaching, it is imperative that we align our practices with these industry-wide changes to continue offering the best protection to our customers. Our customers’ protection and satisfaction remain our top priority, and this policy reflects our commitment to those principles."

This updated listing agreement will be available to all future customers of ListWithFreedom.com. Additionally, any existing customers who wish to adopt the new listing agreement will be invited to sign the updated version if they choose to do so, ensuring that all clients have the opportunity to benefit from these new protections.

This policy shift is also intended to simplify the transaction process, making it more straightforward for sellers to manage their listings and financial arrangements. ListWithFreedom.com views this as a necessary evolution in the real estate industry, one that will contribute to building a more trustworthy and customer-centric marketplace.

The updated listing agreement will be accessible to all new customers later this month, reaffirming ListWithFreedom.com’s role as a leader in innovative real estate practices.

About ListWithFreedom.com, Inc.:

ListWithFreedom.com, Inc. is a leading online real estate brokerage that empowers homeowners to list and sell their properties with ease and efficiency. Founded on the principles of transparency, innovation, and customer service, ListWithFreedom.com offers a streamlined platform for sellers to take control of their real estate transactions.

