Vantage Circle Introduces Vantage Swags: The Trusted Choice of Fortune 500 for Elevating Employee Experience

A Personalized and Budget-friendly Corporate Gifting Service to connect with your workforce

We believe that meaningful recognition goes beyond just words—it’s about creating lasting connections. ” — Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle

SINGAPORE, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , a global leader in employee engagement solutions backed by Behavioral Science, announces the continued success of its corporate gifting service, Vantage Swags . For the past three years, Vantage Swags has been the preferred choice for over 700 companies, from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to Fortune 500, offering an array of tailor-made gifting solutions that keep employees engaged and appreciated.In an era where employee engagement is more critical than ever, Vantage Swags provides the perfect solution for companies looking to connect and reconnect with their workforce. Providing an extensive range of gifting options including onboarding kits, gift boxes, long service awards, branded swag, unique experiences, brand stores, and gift cards, Vantage Swags ensures that each item is thoughtfully curated to express gratitude and recognize employees who consistently go above and beyond.With a proven track record of enhancing employee experience, Vantage Swags stands out in the market with its unique selling propositions, making it the go-to choice for its diverse clientele aiming to elevate its corporate gifting strategy.Highlights of Vantage Swags:Cost-Efficient Solutions: Tailored to fit a company's budget, Vantage Swags ensures that one can reward their employees without compromising on quality.Festive Gifting Options: On special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Women’s Day and more, Vantage Swags provides exclusive gifting options tailored for every celebrationCustomizable Gifting Options: From personalized gifts to branded merchandise, Vantage Swags offers a wide array of choices that resonate with their employees.Exceptional Customer Support: A dedicated support team committed to providing a seamless gifting experience from start to finish.Global Reach: With shipping to over 100 countries, Vantage Swags ensures that gifts reach employees wherever they are.Customizable Packaging: Vantage Swags enhances a brand’s identity with packaging that reflects a company’s ethos.Convenient Delivery: Offering reliable doorstep delivery and ensuring that gifts arrive on time and in perfect condition.Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, commented on the success of Vantage Swags, “We believe that meaningful recognition goes beyond just words—it’s about creating lasting connections. Vantage Swags has allowed us to bring that belief to life by offering corporate gifting solutions that resonate with employees and reinforce the values of our clients. We are proud to be trusted by over 700+ companies globally, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences that make employees feel valued and appreciated.”About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.