The Literacy Lab Expands its Board of Directors with Appointment of 13 New Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literacy Lab , a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, today announced the appointment of 13 Directors to serve a new term on its Board.The newly appointed Directors bring a diversity of backgrounds, skills, identities, lived experiences, and geographic locations to more fully reflect the communities that The Literacy Lab serves. The new board members also bring an array of revenue generation experience to help strengthen Literacy Lab initiatives, including its signature program: The Leading Men Fellowship The organization’s mission is to provide students in marginalized communities with culturally responsive literacy instruction rooted in the Science of Reading as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success.“We are excited to welcome such a diverse group of professionals to join our Board of Directors,” said Literacy Lab President & CEO Dr. Heather Jenkins . “Their passion about our work and diverse talent and expertise in revenue generation will enhance the strength and impact of our board and our ability to achieve our mission as we work to redress deeply entrenched educational and societal inequities through the power of literacy.”The 13 board members began their two-year terms with The Literacy Lab effective August 1, 2024 and can serve a maximum of three terms. The board members are:- Steven Carniol, Assistant Vice President of Instructional Support and Student Experience at Galen College of Nursing.- Paul Cheung, Consultant & Strategic Advisor for Strategy, Sustainability, AI, and Equity.- Terrans Edmonds, Jr., Former Member of The Literacy Lab’s Leading Men Fellowship.- Rhonda Henderson, Partnership Manager at the Achievement Network.- Brian Holland, Training and Technical Assistance at BLH Technologies.- Dr. Jess Ingrassellino, Founder of Anleiten and Software Engineering Manager at DataScan.- Mamie Jackson Williams, Chief External Officer for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington.- Rita Sadhvani, Former Director of Optimal Inventory Health - Supply Chain Optimization Technology at Amazon.- Christian Shaboo, Founder of Grinand Bare and Vice President of Content and Programming at The Future Project.- David Tate, Jr., Kindergarten Teacher and Former Leading Men Fellowship National Education Ambassador.- Jackie Thomas Suggs, Chief Development Officer at Girl Scouts of Central Maryland.- Keon Toyer, Senior Vice President of Strategic and Business Operations at the United Negro College Fund.- Donald Walther, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Comtech Telecommunications.Dr. Jenkins also noted the role current board members played in expanding the board: “The addition of our new board members would not have been possible without the support of our existing board members who were instrumental in identifying a new vision and direction for The Literacy Lab, and recruiting a diverse and talented group of professionals to help achieve our fiscal year goals in 2025 and beyond.”For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit https://theliteracylab.org # # #About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

