Pro Angler Duane Hjelm Secures Victory at the NWT on Lake Sakakawea Powered by Dakota Lithium!

Duane Hjelm's Angling Precision and Dakota Lithium's Reliable Power Lead to Victory at the National Walleye Tour.

Dakota Lithium batteries let me power my trolling motor to maximum speed, cover more water, and never worry about running out of power during my 12-14 hour fishing days. They're truly unmatched!” — said Duane Hjelm.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dakota Lithium proudly announces that title-sponsored pro walleye angler, Duane Hjelm, has triumphed at the National Walleye Tour (NWT) on Lake Sakakawea. This remarkable victory, achieved on August 3, 2024, showcases Hjelm’s exceptional skills and Dakota Lithium’s commitment to supporting top-tier talent in competitive fishing.The NWT event, held from August 1-3, brought together the nation’s best walleye anglers to the scenic Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota. Duane Hjelm’s extraordinary performance captivated spectators and competitors alike, securing his place at the top with an impressive total catch weight of 56-08.Throughout the competition, Hjelm showcased his unparalleled expertise and strategic skills. His critical moments included keeping the trolling motor down and using forward facing sonar, which played a pivotal role in helping him stay on the fish he was targeting, leading to his victory. All powered by his Dakota Lithium setup: three DL+12V 135Ah batteries powering his trolling motor, a DL+ 12V 135Ah battery powering his starter, and a DL+ 12V 320Ah battery powering his electronics. Hjelm's win is a testament to his dedication, skill, and the reliable power of Dakota Lithium batteries, helping his tools stay powered from sunrise to sunset.“We are thrilled to share in Duane Hjelm’s victory on Lake Sakakawea in Garrison, ND,” said Craig Storms, Pro Staff Manager of Dakota Lithium. “His relentless pursuit of excellence and the cutting-edge power provided by Dakota Lithium batteries exemplify our shared commitment to performance and reliability.”Dakota Lithium has supported Duane Hjelm for the last three years, providing state-of-the-art lithium batteries that offer unmatched durability, efficiency, and power. This partnership highlights Dakota Lithium’s dedication to advancing the sport of fishing through cutting-edge technology and unwavering support for its anglers.With the regular season coming to an end, Duane Hjelm has his eyes set on the NWT Championship, scheduled for September 4-6 on Lake Huron, Michigan. Dakota Lithium looks forward to continuing its partnership with Hjelm, providing the tools and support necessary for sustained success and more victories.Duane Hjelm’s triumph at the NWT on Lake Sakakawea is a testament to his skill, determination, and the importance of the reliable power of Dakota Lithium. Together, they set a new standard for anglers on the water in competitive fishing.About Dakota Lithium:At Dakota Lithium, we create sustainable energy products designed for deep cycle battery applications and long-lasting energy storage. Our mission is to power your passions while making the world a better place. As the technological landscape evolves rapidly, the need for reliable power grows. Dakota Lithium batteries are that dependable power source, driving innovation across all industries. We believe true quality is defined by longevity—how long a battery lasts. That’s why we focus on building batteries that endure, lasting 4x longer than traditional batteries. Our unique chemistry and engineering expertise not only deliver lasting value to our customers but also reduce e-waste and lessen our environmental impact.

