Borderless Access Strengthens Global Reach with Sales and BD team expansion

L-R: Veeraj Keshwala, Jeanette Baynes, Camilla Hasler Dushyant Gupta, EVP

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a mission to expand its footprint worldwide and solidify its reputation as a leading global insights company, Borderless Access has recently appointed Veeraj Keshwala, Jeanette Baynes, and Camilla Hasler to key sales and business development roles.Veeraj Keshwala, for Consumer & B2B Community Solutions, Americas, brings a decade of experience managing complex B2C/B2B multinational projects, including B2C/B2B online panels , advanced analytics, DIY tools, and programming & hosting solutions, which makes him a valuable addition to the Borderless Access team in CT, US.On the other hand, Jeanette Baynes for Consumer Insights Solutions , UK & EU, brings a masterful blend of strategic sales acumen and a passion for innovation in market research. Over her five-year career, she has secured high-value deals, mentored sales teams, and specialized in selling economic consulting services. She is based out of London, UK.In yet another noteworthy addition to its cross-border leadership team, Borderless Access has onboarded Camilla Hasler for Consumer Insights Solutions, UK & EU, who brings in a proven 15-year track record of driving growth and client acquisition, developing effective go-to-market strategies, and delivering exceptional client outcomes across organizations. She is also based in London, UK."We are delighted to welcome Veeraj, Jeanette, and Camilla to Borderless Access," says Dushyant Gupta, EVP. "As we plan to move forward on a fast-paced growth trajectory, eyeing market expansion and revenue growth, their extensive experience and proven ability to drive results are bound to strengthen our presence in UK, Europe and the Americas."About the company:With digital-first products and specialized online research services, Borderless Access stands out as a company with proven market and business transformations cutting across industries and domains that connect brands with the voice of customers to create a positive business impact.Having worked with Fortune 100 clients for the past 15 years, we deliver validated genuine customer insights using our proprietary quality framework and AI-ML technology. We use best-of-class digital tools with robust fraud-detection methods.Borderless Access offers end-to-end research solutions, including qualitative and quantitative insights, competitive & market intelligence, niche audience data and advanced analytics.

