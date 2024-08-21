Mental Health Therapist J.P. De Olivera Estevão Publishes “A Boy Called J.P” to Bridge Adult & Youth Bullying Support

Cover of "A Boy Called J.P" Mental Health Therapist J.P. De Olivera Estevão Practice Logo 'dew comms logo https://www.dew-comms.com

New Book Delivers a Personal Journey Through the Public Complexities and Pain That Comes with Self-Acceptance

Author J.P. De Oliveira Estevão is on the forefront of leadership in psychology, spirituality & stands on the precipice of being one of the world's most known & recommended ‘scientists’ in his field” — Diana Marcketta, Podcast host & producer of THE SOULFAM PODCAST

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental Health Therapist J.P. De Olivera Estevão (J.P.) proudly publishes a new book adapted from his self-journey through the impact of bullying on the developmental psyche. A fusion of psychoanalysis, cultural and multi-national backdrop, and the societal factors contributing to identity formation are weaved together to create a novel-like narrative that can be easily digested across age demographics in time for parents, guardians, and youth heading into their new school year this fall.Empathy, the removal of shame and the reintroduction of new environmental norms are critical in addressing mental health and trauma. In fact, Dr. Brené Brown a research professor at the University of Houston, contribution to in-depth analysis and interviews with more than 100 mental health and addiction professionals found that “Shame is a silent epidemic. It’s universal, yet very few people are willing or able to discuss it.” Brown’s research also found that “men and women with high levels of shame resilience share four common characteristics that help them navigate shame and cultivate courage, compassion, and connection in their relationships with self and others: (a) understanding shame and recognizing triggers, (b) practicing critical self-awareness, (c) reaching out and sharing story, and (d) speaking shame… This is why psychoeducational group work is an invaluable tool in the shame resilience process.” (ref. 1)Through easy-to-follow, stylistic language that taps into J.P.’s seasoned past as a literary instructor and editor, A Boy Called J.P provides youths an opportunity to better understand their own personal narrative amid the increasingly complex cultural ethos of influences they face today that challenge self-acceptance. Issues of the day, such as nationality, ethnicity, sexual and gender identity and experience, body dysmorphia, and isolation, require greater internal reflection, guidance, and awareness to form healthy habits, improve self-care, and lay a foundation for future growth."I wrote A Boy Called J.P. because I wanted to offer a fresh and sensitive perspective on the issue of bullying, which has deeply impacted my life. Looking back on my own experiences, I've come to understand that while bullying is incredibly painful and traumatic, it can also be a catalyst for personal growth, spiritual awakening, and self-discovery," explained author J.P. De Olivera Estevão."When I sat down to write, I focused on bringing light to the emotional toll that bullying can take, not just in the moment but in the long-term effects it can have on one's self-worth and relationships. While it can be difficult, our past does not have to shape our present or future negatively. I'm living proof of self-advocacy's impact, and the support trusted friends and family can play in developing coping strategies that promote emotional fortitude. Both the young and seasoned generations must approach the issue of bullying with compassion and understanding, acknowledging that those who engage in the behavior are also wrestling with their own internal and external difficulties. Through my book, I hope to cultivate a more supportive global community that stands in solidarity against bullying."Utilizing lessons from time spent working in the community with children, the memoir and self-help narrative is a practical counseling toolkit for adults. It equips them to effectively engage with youth facing bullying challenges in all forms. Through the pages of A Boy Called JP , readers are presented with a mirror into their own inner fears and judgments. They are given an opportunity to detach from the world's influence, encouraged to seek out a higher truth and discover the true voice of empowerment needed understand and build a better self – capable of approaching the world with hope and determination."Author J.P. De Oliveira Estevão is on the forefront of leadership in psychology and spirituality and stands on the precipice of being one of the world's most known and recommended ‘scientists’ in his field. A Boy Called JP is an adventure through the mind and heart of an isolated, neuro-divergent boy before awareness and sensitivity of ADHD and autism emerged. He takes us through his childhood streets of France and Portugal into high school and college in the US. His growing awareness of his differences – including his sexual orientation – becomes glaringly apparent to him as bullying, teasing, and dismissal, even from adults, forces him to confront and understand both his gifts and what society views as challenges. The book is part journal, part therapy, which comes full circle in its understanding and support of community, engagement, and awareness to support today's youth. As suicide rates grow and generations grapple with their true path in life, A Boy Called JP emerges as a torch for individuality and sovereignty in a systematic world." - Diana Marcketta, Podcast host, producer & journalist of THE SOULFAM PODCAST with Diana and Lexi ( https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-soulfam-podcast-with-diana-and-lexi/id1610047757 To experience A Boy Called J.P. for yourself, pick up a copy from Amazon today at: https://a.co/d/cmKPhAY To learn more about J.P.’s background, professional experience and preview his book visit https://www.dew-comms.com/anti-bullying References:1. Connections: A 12-Session Psychoeducational Shame Resilience CurriculumABOUT MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST J.P. DE OLIVERA ESTEVÃOJ.P. De Oliveira Estevão is a multi-national, licensed mental health therapist practicing in Texas and California through Alma’s online provider platform. Since 1996, J.P. has provided high-quality therapy and educational services to individuals across all developmental stages in identity formation, including childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and golden year transitions. Deeply rooted in client-centered principles, emphasizing collaboration and integration, and focusing on the internal and external forces that shape the person we come to be. Unlike traditional methods that often dwell on pathologies and weaknesses, J.P. harnesses the strengths and resources of individuals to facilitate meaningful and sustainable growth. Experienced in building dynamic developmental health programs within diverse, thriving, and economically challenged environmental backdrops, J.P has spent his career analyzing the complexities of reactive human behavior and emotions, inner pragmatic perceptions, and the subsequent empathetic and effective support needed to reintroduce a positive self-image and outlook on the present – vs. past trauma. Pick up J.P.'s new book A Boy Called J.P., now available for shipping at https://a.co/d/cmKPhAY . Learn more about bullying at https://www.dew-comms.com/anti-bullying

