Author Eve Carson of Victims of Injustice Speak (VOIS) to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Montesquieu once stated, “There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.” Our guest, who has appeared previously, has been an advocate calling for justice and now seeks to pay it forward. “I live with conscience,” she declares. “Silence is complicity!” This is the story of Eve Carson.

Eve Carson is the author of the book Simple, Safe & Secret: The 1981 Murder of Joan L. Webster. Recently, she founded a non-profit known as Victims of Injustice Speak (VOIS). “Be a VOIS!” she encourages.

VOIS provides individuals with resources who have been the victim or knows someone who was a victim of malfeasance regarding a shoddy investigation. Malfeasance can include a botched investigation, cover up from said investigators including law enforcement, corrupt attorneys, and even witness tampering. Resources currently include information on how to access public records via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), as well as contacts with legal professionals such as investigators and attorneys.

What makes VOIS different from other initiatives that call for justice surrounding mysterious cold case files, is that with other non-profits, their main purpose is whodunnit. With VOIS, the main purpose is why did they (the investigators) do it (malfeasance). “We’re investigating the investigators,” clarifies Eve. “I am providing a place for people to go to get resources.”

“This is important because when you have public officials and public servants, who are not going to be responsible about the victims or further damage that they might cause, then it becomes a legal system and a law enforcement system that doesn’t work,” concerns Eve. “Someone such as I, who has come forward with evidence, are dismissed and ignored by the authorities, and it creates more victims.”

“That impacts everybody!” Eve expresses.

Eve’s motivation for starting VOIS came as a result, surrounding the mysterious November 1981 disappearance and death of her sister-in-law, Joan Webster. At Boston Logan airport, Joan was with a stranger with whom she ultimately shared a ride. They intended to take one cab from the airport, but after the stranger got into an argument with the original cabbie over his handling of the luggage, Joan and the stranger took another car – a blue vehicle.

For many years, there have been many inconsistencies surrounding this cold case. “The state of Massachusetts alleged that Leonard Paradiso picked up Joan at Logan Airport, took her to a boat, murdered her, and then dumped her in Boston Harbor,” notes Eve. “Her body was missing until 1990, when her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Hamilton, Massachusetts – and NOT in Boston Harbor. Also, the man that was with Joan was much smaller in stature than Leonard Paradiso. Investigators also incorrectly connected this to another murder case – the 1979 murder of Marie Iannuzzi, another Boston woman.”

“I investigated the investigation itself, and that’s where the problems were,” explains Eve. “It was a fabricated story – verifiably false. Authorities even today have circled the wagons to cover up malfeasance. There are a lot of things that can contribute to authorities being involved.”

This includes a botched investigation and witness tampering. “It was a cover up on many fronts,” infers Eve.

Even the cold and callous attitude from Joan’s family raised suspicion. “Outwardly, they had a very strong public image,” recalls Eve. “Internally within the family and behind closed doors, they were controlling and manipulative.”

“I had recovered court documents,” adds Eve. “In regard to these records, they are verifiable records. These FBI records, police reports, and court records. Unfortunately, I had to dig so many different places. There were twenty-six different offices, agencies, or individuals, that touched on this case at some point – including three district attorneys. That was a huge red flag. There was no single repository where things were kept.” Along the way, Eve met resistance from attorneys, law enforcement, and even Joan’s family – including subtle death threats. Eve also fears for the safety of her own immediate family.

“Had this been a legitimate investigation to begin with, it could have prevented other crimes,” shares Eve.

“I’m trying to turn a very negative set of circumstances into something positive,” summarizes Eve.

As for the future, Eve seeks to expand her current library of resources by expanding contacts with additional investigators, attorneys, and other legal professionals. She also hopes to use VOIS as a springboard to take part speaking in conferences about crime activity and crime resolution.

“A common saying goes – When you see something, say something,” Eve concludes. “I would modify it by saying the following – When you KNOW something, say something! I will continue to be a VOIS!”

For more information, please visit https://www.beavois.org/

