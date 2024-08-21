Rising Incidences of Cardiovascular Disorder to Increase Popularity of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices CAGR of 21.5%.

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Management Devices Market size was valued at around 12.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 15.50 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 73.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period (2024–2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/pain-management-devices-market

Technological developments have evolved the way pain is managed, offering efficient and personalized treatment options. The approval of pain device management has also unlocked new routes for patients to reclaim control over their pain and enhance their quality of life. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the limitations of pharmaceutical medicines to effectively treat these them, has laid the foundation for new neuromodulation techniques. Continuous research is being conducted on the operational abilities of different nerves in the human body along with the consequences of electrical stimulation of these nerves for treating various diseases. This is leading to the emergence of new methods and technologies for identifying and treating chronic illnesses, pushing the progression of the pain management device market. The popularity of radiofrequency ablation devices is also increasing due to the rising incidences of cardiovascular disorders like atrial fibrillation and the necessity for minimally invasive procedures. The use of ultrasonic ablation technology in radiofrequency ablation devices is also driving its demand in the pain management device market.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Increase Popularity of Advanced Pain Management Solutions

The rising elderly population along with the increased prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of chronic diseases like neuropathy, cancer, diabetes, and osteoarthritis is supporting the progression of the pain management device market. People are also getting affected by chronic pain conditions like arthritis, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain, leading to the increasing popularity for advanced pain management solutions. These devices provide non-invasive or minimally invasive alternatives offering patients with enhanced comfort and quality of life compared to the conventional pain management methods. These solutions help the patients to go back to normal activities, lessen down intake of oral painkillers, augment quality of life, and offer better comfort from pain. Nowadays, medical providers and patients are encouraging the development of unique and efficient solutions to release chronic pain while minimizing dependency on pharmaceutical therapies. This is immensely progressing the pain management device market. the commercialization of technologically innovative therapeutic devices, evolving patients’ settings, and favorable reimbursement strategies are propelling the market growth.

Technological Advancements in Ablations Devices to Reduce Chronic Pain to Improve Pain Management Market Growth in Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Pain Management Devices Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

One of the major causes of pain management device market growth is the advancement of technology in the ablation devices. The solution is used for decreasing a certain kind of chronic pain by mitigating the spread of pain signals. Innovations in technology have immensely improved the result of different procedures. With the assistance of ablation devices, a segment of nerve tissue can be removed for creating a disruption in pain signals and minimize pain that area. Several leading organizations are massively investing in research & development to create innovative ablation devices. For example, Medtronic offered healthcare providers with the Cool-tip radiofrequency (RF) ablation system E series. This solution consists of high energy and assist in developing large ablation target zones in extremely less time. The increasing adoption of irrigated-tip ablation catheters have also reduced the danger of complications during operations. It has also guaranteed precise removal of arrhythmia-promoting heart cells. The rising acceptance of these innovative ablation devices for pain management to boost market growth.

Leading Manufacturers Investing in Developing Economies to Improves Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Demand for Pain Management Devices

The pain management device market is continuously progressing in the developing economies due to improved healthcare structures, growth in the medical device sector, and popularity of such devices. Nowadays, people are also becoming more aware about the implantable pain management devices which is leading to the increasing demand in many emerging regions. Other factors that can developing market opportunities are increasing number of hospitals with better medical facilities, rise in target population, and technological innovation in medical care. Several prominent manufacturers are expanding their presence in the developing economies, boosting the growth of the pain management devices market.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/pain-management-devices-market

Segments covered in Pain Management Devices Market are as follows:

• Type

o Neurostimulation Device (TENS, and Spinal Cord Stimulation), Ablation Devices (RF Ablation Device and Cryoablation), Infusion Pumps (Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, and External Infusion Pumps)

• Application

o Cancer, Neuropathic Pain, Facial & Migraine, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others

• Mode of Purchase

o Prescription, and Over the Counter

Rising Popularity of Neuromodulation Devices to Efficiently Treat Chronic Pain to Drive the Pain Management Devices Market Growth Next 10 Years

In the last few years, the demand for neuromodulation devices has significantly increased owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The limitations of the pharmaceutical medicines in effectively treating such diseases have paved the way for new neuromodulation methods. Constant research is being conducted on the operational abilities of different nerves in the human body along with the consequences of electrical stimulation of these nerves for treating the pain related to the diseases. This is leading to the emergence of new methods and technologies for identifying and treating chronic diseases, progressing the pain management devices market.

Latest Headlines to Follow in the Pain Management Devices Market

• Medtronic’s closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator, Inceptiv, was approved by the FDA in May 2024. This became the first device in the market to provide that can sense biological signals along the spinal cord.

• The cryoSPHERE+ cryoablation probe was introduced by triCure in April 2024. This is a device, which is designed to enhance post-operative pain management.

• In May 2023, Prialt was approved by the FDA. This is a medicine utilized for treating severe chronic pain. It is a long-acting opioid that can be administered through spinal injection.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/pain-management-devices-market

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Management to Provide Targeted Pain Relief Upsurge the Market Growth

Patients are preferring non-invasive pain management options like transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices and wearable pain management devices. Nowadays, these types of devices are extensively available and gaining popularity as they are easy to use. They also have the potential to provide targeted pain relief without the requirement for surgery or medications. Minimally invasive options are also gaining traction. Procedures like nerve blocks and spinal cord stimulation can offer efficient pain relief with less risk and complications.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.