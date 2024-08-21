Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hosts Presidential Pre-Imbizo by engaging and handing over of title deeds to land tenure beneficiaries in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, 22 Aug

Minister Nyhontso to host Presidential Pre-Imbizo by engaging and handing over of title deeds to land tenure beneficiaries in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will engage land reform beneficiaries and hand over title deeds to land tenure beneficiaries in the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. This event forms part of the build-up activities leading up to the Gauteng Provincial Presidential Imbizo this week.

Land tenure legislation was enacted to provide security of tenure to persons living and working on privately owned farms. This initiative by the department continues to promote and protect the rights of farm dwellers and to provide them with permanent and legally secure tenure.

The department has acquired 336.7386 ha of property at a cost of R12 071 000.00. The properties were then directly transferred to the to the beneficiaries in full title, helping to provide long-term security of tenure to farm occupiers and dwellers.

In addition, as part of the build- up activities to the Provincial Presidential Imbizo, the minister will lead a delegation on a visit to Langzeekoegat farm in Nigel. This project, acquired by the department for labour tenants, has helped secure tenure for five families.

The department invites the media as follows:

Date: 22 August 2024

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

Time: 09:30

After the event, the minister will lead a delegation to a farm visit:

Venue: Langzeekoegat farm in Nigel, Lesedi Local municipality

For further information, contact Mr TT Tshikhudo at 071 850 1805 or Mr T Hleko at 083 400 4768

Ms Linda Page: Chief Director, Strategic Communication: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za on 071 334 3479