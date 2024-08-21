Submit Release
Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on empowerment of informal traders within City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, 21 Aug

Invitation to participate on the stakeholder engagement: Empowerment of informal traders within the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality 

As part of its Constitutional mandate, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in Gauteng will be holding a stakeholder engagement in relation to the empowernment of informal traders within the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. 

This engagement is at the backdrop of the desktop and anecdotal research conducted with a limited sample in the streets of Tshwane. As consequence of this research, the Commission came to a realisation that there is a lack of concerted efforts to address gender disparities accompanied by a slow pace of transformation within the informal economy sector. Many of those adversely affected are women than their male counterparts. 

The Commission for Gender Equality will be conducting a stakeholder engagement with the purpose of unearthing key institutional barriers that hinder the growth, empowerment and development of women in the informal trading sector. This will allow the Commission to identify progress, barriers and inconsistencies in relation to implementation of municipal By-Laws which will in turn influence legislative reform. This engagement will also foster partnerships amongst stakeholders, collaborative opportunities and strategies to drive collective issues affecting informal traders.  

The stakeholder engagement will be held as follows:

Date: 21 August 2024
Time: 10:00-15:00
Venue:  Anew Hotel, Centurion Corner Hendrik Verwoerd Drive and Gordon Hood Road
RSVP: khutso@cge.org.za

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)
Email: Javu@cge.org.za

 

