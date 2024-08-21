Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses DDM Pre-Presidential Imbizo at Ekurhuleni

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Ministers, Sihle Zikalala, MP, has made a strong call for municipalities to work consistently with communities to maintain and protect public assets and infrastructure.

Speaking at the District Developmental Model Pre-Presidential Imbizo at Ekurhuleni Metro, Deputy Minister Zikalala, said that attending Imbizo is not the end-all, but what is important is that all spheres of government must work together with communities to ensure that community development is consistently and aggressively pursued. This should ensure that the economy of the country is expanded and strengthened.

“It is good to attend Imbizo but what is critical is to have councillors working with people in their respective wards. What is important is to have Members of Parliament working with people in their constituencies and Ministers, Deputy Ministers and MECs working with people to support the Districts and Metros’, Zikalala said.

The Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of energetic support to communities in their developmental and economic endeavours. He also spoke strongly against lack of service delivery to communities.

Zikalala visited two sites in the Ekurhuleni Metro as part of his Pre-Presidential Imbizo engagements. This is in support of the Presidential Imbizo which will be held in Tsakane by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, 23 August 2024.

Deputy Minister Zikalala went to Vosloorus Township where he oversaw and took part in the road patching and storm water clearing project at Phumulani, before concluding his Imbizo at an EPWP wetland project at the Benoni Lake. At this second spot, he took part in the clearing of alien invasive vegetation and the removal of litter and debris from the dam.

