Tomato Pastes And Purees Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tomato pastes and purees market, valued at $12.01 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $12.66 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The tomato pastes and purees market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing urbanization, busier lifestyles, the rising popularity of international cuisines, expansion in the processed food sector, e-commerce growth, and advancements in canning techniques.

Convenience Food Boom Driving Market Growth

The burgeoning demand for convenience foods is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tomato pastes and purees market. Convenience foods, designed for minimal preparation, align well with the modern consumer's preference for quick, ready-to-eat meals. As consumers seek convenient cooking solutions, tomato pastes and purees become essential for enhancing flavor in easy-to-prepare dishes. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the total value of US processed food product exports rose to $36.59 billion in 2023, up 1.7% from 2021, underscoring the increasing relevance of convenience foods.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the market include Kagome Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, H. J. Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Olam Group, Del Monte Foods, Inc., The Morning Star Company, Galla Foods, Dabur Ltd., Red Gold Inc., Riviana Foods Pty Ltd., Neil Jones Food Company, Pacific Coast Producers, Ariza B.V., Chalkis Health Industry, Kissan, Mutti S.p.A., Chitale Agro Industries Private Limited, Organicville Private Limited, and Red Duck Foods Inc.

Segments:

Product Type: Tomato Pastes, Tomato Purees

Packaging: Bottles, Tins and Cans, Pouches and Sachets, Jars, Tubes

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

Application: Residential Application, Commercial Application

Geographical Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2023, North America was the largest market for tomato pastes and purees, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand and expanding market opportunities in these regions.

Tomato Pastes And Purees Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tomato Pastes And Purees Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tomato pastes and purees market size, tomato pastes and purees market drivers and trends, tomato pastes and purees market major players, tomato pastes and purees competitors' revenues, tomato pastes and purees market positioning, and tomato pastes and purees market growth across geographies. The tomato pastes and purees market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies of tomato pastes and purees market. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

