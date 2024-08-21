Maritime Labour Mobility and Shipping Registry National Roadmap launched.

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele launched the ‘Maritime Labour Mobility and Shipping Registry National Roadmap’ today.

In his brief statement preceding the actual launch, Prime Minister Manele highlighted that the roadmap is a new national policy driven under the Government for National Unity and Transformation 100 day program.

The Prime Minister emphasised, the transformative initiative will set in motion the upgrade of the Solomon Islands National University’s Maritime College and promote maritime careers for the country’s youthful population.

The roadmap further aims to provide internationally recognized qualifications for seafarers and fishermen, equipping them for employment in the global shipping and fishing industries.

“This presents a unique opportunity to expand our labour mobility scheme into the maritime sector”, the Prime Minister punctuated.

Maritime Labour Mobility and Shipping Registry National Roadmap group photo

Prime Minister Manele stated, the Government through the National Maritime Authority is pursuing an international space where Solomon Islands’ flag is recognised and attractive to international maritime operators and investors.

“We will upgrade our maritime and labour laws, fully exercise our rights and duties as an international flag and open for registration of international vessels in Solomon Islands”, he underlined.

He invite development partners to assist develop the national registry into an international shipping registry.

PM Manele extends invitation to the private sector to consider investment and registration of vessels in Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister emphasised, the roadmap will play a vital role in ensuring the resilience of our island communities, enabling the mobility of our people, and supporting productive sectors, which drive economic growth across all provinces, serving as a crucial lifeline and ensuring the resilience of our island communities.

Ministers and guests at the Maritime Labour Mobility and Shipping Registry National Roadmap launch.

The Government of National Unity and Transformation is steadfast in its commitment for a safe, secure, green and blue Maritime environment, advocating for a net-zero emission status.

Prime Minister Manele also acknowledged the invaluable support of partners- Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the International Maritime Organization and its donors, SPC, and SPREP for their part in transforming the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority.

Minister of Infrastructure Development, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, (responsible for SIMA) Government Ministers, Government backbenchers, stakeholders, development partners, SIMA Board, the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA), maritime stakeholders and ship operators were part of today’s launch.

