Drug Infusion Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug infusion systems market has shown substantial growth, expanding from $12.8 billion in 2023 to $13.78 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth trajectory reflects a shift towards electronic infusion devices, increased chronic disease prevalence, advancements in patient care, the rise of home-based infusion therapy, and the expansion of ambulatory care settings. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $18.74 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, driven by a shift towards disposable systems, rising chronic disease rates, the growth of ambulatory care facilities, advancements in personalized medicine, adaptive dosing, and increased demand for home-based care.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increase in healthcare expenditure. As hospitals and healthcare institutions allocate more resources towards advanced drug infusion systems, demand for these devices rises. According to OECD Health Statistics 2022, health spending increased by approximately 6% on average in 2021, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported a 23% rise in overall healthcare spending in 2021. This increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel further growth in the drug infusion systems market.

Key Players and Innovations

Prominent companies in the drug infusion systems market include Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Terumo Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on advanced drug delivery technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in June 2021, Ivenix introduced a smart infusion system with an advanced informatics platform, which automates secondary infusions and integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records (EMR) and other systems for enhanced patient care.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the drug infusion systems market include:

• Wireless Connectivity and Remote Monitoring

• Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR)

• Smart Pump Technology

• Personalized and Adaptive Dosing

• Minimally Invasive Infusion Techniques

These innovations reflect the market's shift towards more efficient, patient-centric technologies.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Elastomeric Infusion System, Disposable Infusion System, Syringe Infusion System, Peristaltic Pump, Multi-Channel Pump, Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump, Insulin Pump, Implantable Infusion System

• Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Arterial, Epidural, Other Routes Of Administration

• Application: Oncology And Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Analgesia, Nutrition, Hematology, Pediatrics, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the leading region in the drug infusion systems market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising healthcare needs in the region.

