RockWallet Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

RockWallet announced today that it has succesfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance -- reflecting its unwavering commitment to the highest security standards.

Protecting our customers’ data is at the core of everything we do at RockWallet. This certification is a testament to the lengths we go to ensure our customers can trust us with their valuable assets.” — Steve Bailey

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockWallet LLC, makers of the self-custodial, multi-currency wallet that makes it easy to buy, use, store and trade digital assets quickly and securely, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.RockWallet’s SOC 2 Type 1 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how RockWallet’s internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the organization uses to process users’ data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.“Protecting our customers’ data is at the core of everything we do at RockWallet” said Steve Bailey, President & Chief Operating Officer of RockWallet. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification reaffirms our commitment to this principle and reflects our relentless focus on providing a secure environment for our customers. This certification is a testament to the lengths we go to ensure our customers can trust us with their valuable assets.”RockWallet is a product built on the promise of democratizing digital asset ownership and management, but with rigor and trust always at the forefront. As a result, it is increasingly the digital asset wallet of choice for security conscious users. Download RockWallet from the Apple or Google Play stores.ABOUT ROCKWALLET:RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology with the vision for anyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. Our mission is to help customers make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and confidently.RockWallet’s self-custodial, multi-currency wallet puts clients in charge of their digital assets, and our mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. For more information, visit https:// www.rockwallet.com

