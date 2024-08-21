PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 SEN PIA S. CAYETANO'S STATEMENT ON THE SCHEDULED 2ND FUND TRANSFER OF PHILHEALTH'S UNUSED GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES TO THE NATIONAL TREASURY

Aug. 20, 2024 I join our health advocates in their call for the Department of Finance (DOF) to suspend their next scheduled transfer tomorrow (August 21) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) unused government subsidies to the national treasury. The move to repurpose PhilHealth's funds has been met with strong opposition, with hearings in the Senate and a pending case in Supreme Court. It is only prudent and fair to address these concerns before any further actions. Our priority should be ensuring that PhilHealth can fulfill its mandate of providing accessible and quality healthcare to all Filipinos.

