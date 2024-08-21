Poe: On his 85th birthday, FPJ statue unveiled in Batangas

PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 On his 85th birthday, FPJ statue unveiled in Batangas A statue of the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. was unveiled in Batangas on his 85th birth anniversary. Senator Grace Poe and her son, Brian Poe Llamanzares, chairperson of the Panday Bayanihan Foundation, led the presentation of the bronze figure that hopes to serve as a "physical reminder" of the contributions and advocacies of the King of Philippine Movies. Poe thanked the local government and the Batangas folk for giving a place to the statue, which was erected at the FPJ sports arena in San Jose town on August 20. "Physical reminder ito na nandyan talaga si FPJ para sa ating mga kababayan, sa mga fans at sa mga bibisita sa Batangas. Lagi syang magsisilbing inspirasyon ng pagtulong at paggawa ng mabuti sa kapwa," she said. Poe also took pride in the statue showing her father suited up in his signature denim jacket and pants and with his classic pompadour. "Sa Roxas Boulevard, may nilagay din silang estatwa ni FPJ, pero ito iba talaga ang pose n'ya. Pwede kang mag-selfie kasi nakaporma s'ya," she said. "Makikita rin sa statue na nasa gilid 'yung kamay nya sa may lalagyan ng baril. Pero ang sabi ng mga nakausap natin, nagpapakita raw ito na nakahanda syang bumunot, hindi ng baril, kundi ng tulong para sa ating mga kababayan," Poe added. The statue was installed in an elevated platform bearing his name and with the description "National Artist, 1939-2004." The life-size sculpture was made by Jordan Mendoza of Pasig City. Poe said she would always keep in mind her father's legacy of generosity and compassion to the people, especially the downtrodden. These guided her in her years in public service as former chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board and then as senator. As she nears the end of her term in June 2025, Poe said she hopes she can inspire the next generation of public servants with the laws she authored that helped provide nutritious meals for kids and improved the plight of Filipino farmers. "Inaalagaan natin ang ating pangalan bilang isang magulang dahil 'yan ang pwedeng ipamana sa ating mga anak," Poe said. "Nandyan ang FPJ Panday Bayanihan, sana ay maipagpatuloy ang mga dapat pang gawin para sa ating mga kababayan," Poe added.

