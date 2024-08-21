PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 Gatchalian: Senate to pursue charges vs Alice Guo; vows to hold those responsible for 'escape' accountable Senator Win Gatchalian vowed that the Senate will pursue the filing of a criminal case against Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, for perjury and for her continued defiance of a Senate subpoena, despite reports that she has already fled the country. Even if the dismissed mayor has evaded authorities, Gatchalian said he will ensure that those who aided her escape are held responsible. "This is a slap in the face of the Bureau of Immigration, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the airport manager concerned. You can't just walk into an airport undetected, nor can you leave our airports undocumented. You have to pass through immigration and countless CCTVs. There should be traces of movement inside the airport all the way to boarding the plane," Gatchalian said. Still, he emphasized that Guo's escape should not deter the government from prosecuting her. "This is a temporary setback for the country. The cases should continue. She is now facing numerous charges. Her world will shrink, and the long arm of the law will eventually catch up to her," he said. The lawmaker emphasized that making false statements while under oath is a violation of Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code. Also, Guo's refusal to attend the Senate hearing is a violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code which penalizes disobedience to summons issued by Congress. Guo, along with several other individuals, was issued an arrest order by the Senate for her refusal to attend two hearings conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. "It's not enough that we ban POGOs. We need to ensure that those responsible for the crimes are held accountable for their actions. Dapat managot at mahalagang makasuhan ang mga taong nasa likod ng mga krimen na kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO," Gatchalian concluded. Gatchalian: Senado itutuloy ang kaso laban kay Alice Guo; papanagutin ang mga responsable sa kanyang 'pagtakas' Nanindigan si Senador Win Gatchalian na itutuloy ng Senado ang pagsasampa ng kasong kriminal laban kay Guo Hua Ping, na kilala rin bilang Alice Guo, para sa perjury at para sa kanyang patuloy na pagsuway sa subpoena ng Senado, sa kabila ng mga ulat na naka-alis na siya ng bansa. Kahit na nakaiwas sa awtoridad ang natanggal na alkalde, sinabi ni Gatchalian na sisiguraduhin niyang mananagot ang mga tumulong sa pagtakas ni Guo. "Ito ay isang sampal sa Bureau of Immigration, sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), at kung sinuman ang incharge na airport manager. Hindi ka basta-basta makakalakad sa isang paliparan nang hindi ka nade-detect at hindi ka makakalagpas sa airport kung wala kang dokumento. Kailangan mong dumaan sa immigration na pinapaligiran ng maraming CCTV. Maraming mga ebidensya sa bawat galaw sa loob ng paliparan hanggang sa makasakay ng eroplano," sabi ni Gatchalian. Gayunpaman, binigyang-diin niya na ang pagtakas ni Guo ay hindi dapat humadlang sa pag-usig ng gobyerno sa kanya. "Ito ay isang temporary setback para sa bansa pero dapat ituloy ang mga kaso. Siya ngayon ay nahaharap sa maraming kaso. Lumiliit na ang kanyang mundo kaya hindi malayong mahuli na rin siya," sabi ng senador. Binigyang-diin ng mambabatas na ang mga maling pahayag habang nasa ilalim ng panunumpa ay paglabag sa Article 183 ng Revised Penal Code. Gayundin, ang pagtanggi ni Guo na dumalo sa mga pagdinig ng Senado ay paglabag sa Article 150 ng Revised Penal Code na nagpaparusa sa mga sumusuway sa imbitasyon ng Kongreso na dumalo sa mga pagdinig. Matatandaang nag-isyu na ang Senado ng arrest order laban kay Guo at iba pang indibidwal dahil sa pagtanggi nilang dumalo sa mga pagdinig na isinagawa ng Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations at Gender Equality. "Hindi sapat na ipagbawal natin ang mga POGO. Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang mga responsable sa mga krimen ay mananagot sa kanilang mga aksyon. Dapat managot at mahalagang makasuhan ang mga taong nasa likod ng mga krimen na kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.

