The Fellowship Warriors Empowerment Symposium Launched the Community-Focused Southwest Warriors Basketball Team's Season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key to the community engagement aspect of the Southwest Warriors ABA Basketball team (Southwest Warriors) was the successful Empowerment Symposium jointly hosted by the American Pops Orchestra and the affiliated Fellowship Warriors Incorporated (FW Inc.) in the Saint Philip AME Church’s Family Life Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The theme was "Youth Champions: A Journey of Growth Through Sports and Music" and the event provided a dynamic blend of sports, leadership teamwork activities, and musical engagement.Featured were live performances by Maestro Luke Frazier, founder of the American Pops Orchestra (APO), and renowned Vocalist Nova Payton who has performed with APO for the Panama Embassy. Payton was accompanied by Maestro Frazier on the keyboard who presented also a virtual selection from one of APO’s Children's Outreach Tours titled "Henny Penny".APO has a relationship with PBS and is known for connecting with audiences, celebrating music, and building community. APO is dedicated to bringing American popular music to diverse new audiences in dynamic ways, which made them the perfect partner for the event, partnering with FW Inc. that is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization residing in Atlanta, Georgia. The mission of FW Inc. is to teach young people about the importance of making good decisions about their education, health and future through the opportunity of sports and media that will allow children to focus on resolution and communication skills, teamwork, service, physical fitness and nutrition.In addition to APO musical performances, the event host and symposium facilitator, Chicago's Fly Guy” Shelton Smith, presented a seminar entitled the “W.E.T. Effect, Win-Execute-Team” that afforded attendees the ability to tap further into learning various ways to display life-style best-practices, for the sole purpose of understanding how to execute strategically and utilize critical thinking during their life journey. It served, also, to help and support areas of skill development, being selfless, compassionate, resilient, persevering, connectedness, disciplined and identifying a purpose in life.Aldis Presley, the CEO of FW Inc. stated that Smith was the key to the event’s success. Presley said: “Smith is a talented BeSpire TV Talk Show Host and I-Heart Radio Personality who has 27 years of youth mentorship experience with an impressive record of 97% high school graduation among the youth he has mentored.”Presley is also the coach of the Southwest Warriors. When asked about the team, he said: “Stepping into the electric atmosphere of a Southwest Warriors game is like diving headfirst into a sea of pure adrenaline. As you walk through the doors of the arena, the contagious energy of the crowd washes over you, filling you with anticipation and excitement. A Southwest Warriors game isn't just a sporting event; it's a spectacle that ignites the senses and creates unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.”To support the team’s community outreach efforts in partnership with FW Inc., view the schedule of their 2024 season games and purchase tickets on the team’s website at: https://swllcwarriors.com/tickets/ Coach Aldis Presley summarized his remarks by saying: “Southwest Warriors game isn't just a sporting event; it's a spectacle that creates unforgettable memories.”

