Local Language Recognized as a 2024 Inc. Fastest-Growing Company

Showcase of artwork by Local Language A day in the life at Local Language

The leader in art consulting and creation for commercial spaces is the exclusive art supplier to be recognized as a top-growing company by Inc. Media this year.

This recognition validates our mission to delight clients with exceptional art while creating lasting opportunities for artists to thrive.” — Jordan Bunnell

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Language, the leader in art consulting and creation for commercial spaces, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to Inc. Media. As a true category leader, Local Language is the only art supplier to make Inc.’s 2024 fastest-growing company list.This achievement is backed by the company’s 115% three-year growth. This landmark growth is attributed to expanded partnerships with leading hotel brands and design firms, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Looney & Associates, Jeffrey Beers International, and AvroKO.There are 6.1 million privately held businesses in the U.S. that qualify to be considered for Inc.’s fastest-growing annual list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. With this recognition, Local Language joins a list that has recognized companies like Patagonia, Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Meta, which are now household-name brands that gained their first national exposure as Inc. honorees."We are deeply honored to be recognized as a top-growing company," said Jordan Bunnell, CEO of Local Language. "Finding a space within commercial properties to bring artwork into the world has allowed us to sustain creativity and uplift our community. This recognition validates our mission to delight clients with exceptional art while creating lasting opportunities for artists to thrive."Local Language’s art appears in renowned U.S. resorts, including Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Montage Healdsburg Villas, Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, and The Jay Autograph Collection. Earlier this year, Local Language’s art collection for the Omni PGA Frisco Resort was shortlisted for the Hotel Over 200 Rooms Global Award category in the International Hotel & Property Awards and for the Custom Art + Installations category in the 20th annual Hospitality Design Awards."We've deepened our relationship with Local Language over the years because they care about what we care about, which is delivering our clients and their customers a stunningly well-designed and locally inspired hospitality experience," said Molly McDonald, Director of Business Development, Looney & Associates. "Their growth is a testament to the quality of their work, customer service, and mark on the industry, and we celebrate this growth milestone along with them."About Local LanguageLocal Language is the premier leader in advising, designing, and installing art collections for commercial spaces, specializing in hotel, workplace, multi-family, cruise, and healthcare properties. Its seasoned founders lend their decades of industry experience to curating bespoke artworks, large-scale installations, and architectural elements.Built on the philosophy, “we are local, wherever you are,” and guided by a commitment to visual storytelling, Local Language's diverse team of top-tier talent operates from a state-of-the-art creative studio in Oakland to consistently deliver fresh, locally inspired, award-winning art collections at scale, distinguishing its interior design clients' portfolios from the rest of the industry.For more information, visit locallanguageart.com About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.For more information, visit www.inc.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.