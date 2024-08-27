EssayGrader 2.0 Launches, Transforming the Grading Experience for Educators Worldwide

The world's leading AI grading platform, EssayGrader.ai launches EssayGrader 2.0, a major version update that is smarter, faster and more secure for educators.

We are thrilled to introduce EssayGrader 2.0 to the teaching community. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a tool that simplifies the grading process and lightens grading burden for teachers” — Chan Yerneni

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ever-increasing workload of teachers and professors, grading essays and assignments has become a time-consuming and daunting task. EssayGrader.ai, launched in 2023, has already transformed the grading landscape by offering a platform that significantly eased the burden on educators. Building on the success of its predecessor, EssayGrader 2.0 takes the experience to the next level, revolutionizing the grading process with enhanced speed, accuracy, and security. The new version is now 100% faster, more precise, and fully FERPA compliant, offering a user-friendly interface that continues to simplify grading tasks while maintaining the high standard of feedback that educators and students came to rely on.Some of the key new features include customizable grading intensity (Easy, Medium, Strict) to align with individual teachers’ grading styles, ability to grade in multiple variants of English (US, UK, AUS), powerful customizable rubrics, Google Classroom Integration, an Essays Dashboard, and improved essay feedback and error reports. Together, these enhancements not only save time but also ensure fairness and objectivity in grading, ultimately benefiting both teachers and students."We are thrilled to introduce EssayGrader 2.0 to the teaching community. Our team has worked tirelessly for the past several months to create a tool that simplifies the grading process and lightens the grading burden for teachers. We believe this will have a significant impact on the education system and help students improve their writing skills," said Chan Yerneni, CEO of EssayGrader.ai EssayGrader 2.0 is now available for purchase and offers a free trial for educators to experience its features firsthand. With its user-friendly interface and advanced technology, EssayGrader 2.0 is set to transform the grading experience for educators worldwide. For more information, visit EssayGrader.ai and join the grading revolution today.

