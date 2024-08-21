Submit Release
APRA releases notes on Life Insurance CEO Roundtable - July 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published the public notes from the life insurance CEO roundtable held on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

The roundtable was hosted by APRA Member Suzanne Smith together with Executive Director Sean Carmody and General Manager Nancy Ma. It was attended by 21 life insurance CEOs and other executives, as well as representatives from Treasury, ASIC and the Council of Australian Life Insurers.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA hosts life insurance roundtable on longevity solutions – July 2024.
 

