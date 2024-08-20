PM MANELE MET WITH DWIVEDI

Prime Minister Honorable Jeremiah Manele, MP has commended Solomon Islands Honorary Consul-General Ashwant Dwivedi for his continued commitment and dedication to the nation in strengthening bi-lateral relations between Canada and the Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister further reiterated that Canada is a valuable partner to Solomon Islands, and it is in the interest of both countries that their bilateral relationship must grow from strength to strength.

PM Manele commended Dwivedi during the latter’s three days visit to Solomon Islands, Dwivedi is also the chairman of the Canadian International Training and Education Corp (CITREC).

In his brief call, Mr. Dwivedi reiterated that Canada is important and a valuable partner to Solomon Islands and expressed that Solomon Islands need to tap more opportunities in Canada in expanding its scope of engagement.

Dwivedi stated that besides labour mobility, there are other areas of cooperation that the two countries need to explore, and these are tourism, training and agricultural trade.

Prime Minister Manele was also briefed on the recent development where the Government of Canada department of food imports has given import license to a Canadian Importer for importation of fresh fruits and vegetables. The license includes frozen processed goods to be imported from the Pacific, an opportunity for Solomon Islands to maximize.

Mr. Dwivedi briefly updated the Prime Minister on the successes of the CITREC, and the plan to expand the program to skilled trades sectors which will open opportunities for plumbers, electricians, joiners, cabinet makers and so forth.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the briefing and outlook provided by Mr Dwivedi and praised him for the work he has done so far in representing Solomon Islands interests in Canada.

Prime Minister Manele expressed the need to explore other areas such as short-term training for our local Police Force (RSIPF).

PM Manele further expressed that the two countries need to work closely in the tourism space, tapping the opportunities that comes with Fiji’s direct flight connection to the Canadian route via Nadi.

The Prime Minister also concurred that Solomon Islands must tap the opportunity to enhance agricultural trade with Canada. And that responsible government ministries must seize this opportunity.

To date, those who are benefiting under the CITREC include Guadalcanal Province, Makira Province and East Are’are constituency. Guadalcanal Province is in the process to continue the program after the last executive discontinued it.

