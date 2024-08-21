Solomon Islands and Japan Strengthen Bilateral Relations through Human Resource Development Scholarships

In another significant step towards deepening bilateral relations, Solomon Islands and Japan have signed an Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement for the provision of Human Resource Development Scholarships for the Solomon Islands.

This agreement, marked by a ceremony held today, was seen as a continued commitment between the two nations to build a resilient and capable workforce in the Solomon Islands.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Japan for its unwavering support.

“The Solomon Islands is thankful for the specialized training offered by Japan in areas such as Public Policy, Public Financial Management, International Relations, and Climate Change Countermeasures Environmental Policy,” said Hon. Agovaka.

“These trainings will equip our promising and progressive government officials with the necessary science and skill sets to shape public policies that provide new solutions to old problems, ultimately better serving our people.”

Deputy Secretary Strategic Planning and Program Quality of the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination, Nichola Namo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, Japanese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency MIWA Yoshiaki, and the Resident Representative of JICA Solomon Islands Office, Mr. WATANABE Takeshi after the signing ceremony today.

The scholarships, funded through a generous grant of one hundred and forty-nine million Japanese Yen by the Government of Japan via the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will enable Solomon Islands government officials to learn from Japan’s vast development experience and technological expertise.

Minister Agovaka said this knowledge transfer is expected to significantly support the Solomon Islands’ aspirations to eradicate poverty and drive sustainable development.

“The beneficiaries of this program will not only gain from the academic and professional excellence of Japanese institutions but will also bring back the spirit of innovation, research, and discipline that Japan is renowned for,” Hon. Agovaka stated.

“This experience will undoubtedly foster new ideas, enhance our public service and private sectors, and contribute to the overall growth and development of our country.”

He highlighted Japan’s longstanding role as a steadfast partner in the Solomon Islands’ development journey, noting, “This grant is a testament to Japan’s commitment to supporting our efforts in building a strong, educated, and resilient workforce. It reflects our shared values of cooperation for a better future, mutual respect, and a vision for a future where both our nations thrive together.”

The ceremony was attended by Japanese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency MIWA Yoshiaki, and the Resident Representative of JICA Solomon Islands Office, Mr. WATANABE Takeshi.

–MFAET PR