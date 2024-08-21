Full closure of Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road Beginning Monday Aug. 19
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) between mile post 0 to 1.0 from Kūhiō Highway to Olohena Road. The one-way southbound road will be closed Monday to Fridays, beginning, Monday, Aug. 19 through Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. excluding holidays and weekends. Traffic will be detoured to Lehua Street.
The project includes, installation of a new roadway underdrain system, installation of new curbing, reconstruction of weakened pavement areas, installation of new asphalt pavement and installation of new pavement markers.
Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
###
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.