Full closure of Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road Beginning Monday Aug. 19

Posted on Aug 20, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) between mile post 0 to 1.0 from Kūhiō Highway to Olohena Road. The one-way southbound road will be closed Monday to Fridays, beginning, Monday, Aug. 19 through Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. excluding holidays and weekends. Traffic will be detoured to Lehua Street.

The project includes, installation of a new roadway underdrain system, installation of new curbing, reconstruction of weakened pavement areas, installation of new asphalt pavement and installation of new pavement markers.

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 

