Researchers at MIT have developed tiny batteries capable of powering cell-sized robots that can deploy targeted drug delivery within the human body, reports Brian Heater for TechCrunch. “Despite the barely visible size, the researchers say the batteries can generate up to 1 volt, which can be used to power a sensor, circuit or even a moving actuator.”
