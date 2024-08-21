Ramping Up Leadership, Hi Power Cycles Defense Hires SVP and Adds New Military-Grade Large Cargo High Capacity e-Bikes

Kathryn Wang, Senior Vice President, Business Development, HPC Defense Revolution - HPC Defense Maverick - HPC Defense Titan - HPC Defense Military/Heavy Duty use Multipurpose Utility Vehicle (MPUV) - HPC Defense

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi Power Cycles (HPC), an industry leader in electric bikes, and manufacturer of the world’s fastest factory made e-bike, is bolstering its Defense division ( www.hpcdefense.com ) expertise with a new strategic hire while amplifying its investment in the public sector space with the introduction of four new e-bike models. With both public and private sector expertise, Kathryn Wang will be leading HPC Defense partners and customers through robust go-to-market partnerships and business development efforts. The introduction of four additional models are a result of the feedback from current HPC Defense customers in law enforcement, municipalities, federal agencies, military and defense entities, and fire and first responders that are seeking cost-effective, lightweight, superior quality, dependable, high load capacity all terrain tactical e-bikes, and an extremely energy efficient mode of transportation that achieves long-term mission needs and requirements. All of these new models significantly address critical requirements, enhance capabilities, are available on the GSA schedule, customizable with a large array of optional accessories, and assembled in the USA.“HPC Defense is ramping up leadership in an effort to meet the requirements and demands of our current and prospective customer base. In a very short time, HPC Defense has multiple agencies and law enforcement entities as customers and we continue to expand our capabilities and offering to meet our customers evolving requirements,” says Bryan Maizlish, Interim President & CEO, HPC Defense. “Our next stage of investing is targeting growth via scaling with partners, expanding our offerings, and assuring that end customers have knowledge and access to our e-bikes which are all assembled in the US. With Kathryn Wang joining the leadership team as our Senior Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships, and the introduction of new HPC e-bikes with incredible load and cargo carrying capacity designed with significant customer input, along with the independent validation and verification of Battle Tested as shown on Discovery Channel, HPC Defense is poised meet the challenges and complexities our customers face and achieve the next phase of growth.”Kathryn Wang, is a seasoned executive leader with over two decades of experience serving in key business development and partnership roles for a Goldman Sachs portfolio company and for Google. Kathryn excels at go-to-market strategies, working with partners and prospective and existing customers, determining their requirements and challenges, implementing solutions that elevate results, performance, and builds long-term customer loyalty. Kathryn Wang is positioned to make a significant impact on HPC Defense’s mission and provide customers with an incredible next-level breakthrough e-bikes / light tactical vehicles, accessories, and service.“Kathryn is a phenomenal leader, collaborator, and is exceptional interacting with customers. Kathryn and I had the privilege of recently working together at a Goldman Sachs portfolio company, and, during our tenure, the Company which was named among the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies in 2023 and Time 200 Best Inventions in 2023. Kathryn is a doer and cross-functional value creator, adeptly and skillfully connecting strategy and execution to business objectives that produce meaningful and relevant results. We are excited and thrilled to welcome Kathryn. Kathryn’s passion and commitment makes her a natural selection to support leading the next phase of HPC,” said Bryan Maizlish, Interim President & CEO of HPC Defense.HPC Defense is adding the following four bikes to its expanding portfolio of offerings:a. HPC Revolution is a lightweight, sub 90 lb. fast and torque interceptor. It is a cross between a dirt bike and a downhill MTB that soaks up any and all terrain. Factory tuned suspension from DVO keeps all tires in constant contact with the ground with optimized performance. Optional heavy-duty motorcycle rims with a 70 or 100 mile max range battery. Schlumpf High Speed drive allows 50+ MPH pedaling ability. Can be fitted with optional front and rear racks for additional load carrying capability.b. HPC Maverick is a powerful do-it-all full suspension mountain bike with enough torque to climb any hill from a dead stop, an innovative Rohloff 14 Speed Internally geared hub for the highest strength drivetrain possible, with virtually no maintenance and a perfect chain line. This allows for robust, reliable torque transfer in rough and uneven terrain and minimal upkeep and maintenance, crucial for the modern warfighter. Can be fitted with optional racks front and rear for additional load carrying capability.c. HPC Titan is a high torque, high power all terrain fat bike that excels in all types of terrain including mud, sand and snow in addition to normal off-road situations. Heavy-duty mid drive motor with 200Nm torque to climb any hill from a dead stop. Power is transmitted through a heavy-duty e-bike specific drivetrain.d. HPC MPUV is a Military/Heavy Duty use Multipurpose Utility Vehicle (MPUV). Our strongest frame, the world’s strongest purpose-built front and rear rack systems have the highest loading capacity ever seen on a bicycle. Molle Panel capable rear rack system for unlimited mounting possibilities. Optional purpose-built folding trailer for carrying heavy cargo, or even casualties. Mid Drive motor supplies more than 200Nm of terrain conquering torque.

