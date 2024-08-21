LuvLink® Australia releases new connection products designed for older Aussies

Digital Photo Frame LuvLink Logo Friendship Lamps

The rapid advancement of 'smart home' technology is excellent in many cases, but for many Australians it just leaves them behind. Our goal is to find the best solutions that work across all ages.” — Martin

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced, technology-driven world, staying connected can be challenging, especially for older members of our community. While most modern products are designed with younger users in mind, LuvLink® Australia is here to change that narrative.

LuvLink® proudly offers a range of intuitive and user-friendly devices specifically designed to meet the needs of older Australians and their family who are trying to stay in touch. This includes the innovative Connected Photo Frame, the Friendship Lamp and the design-winning Infinity Lamp.

At LuvLink® our mission is simple: to help people stay connected in a disconnected world.

LuvLink® Australia was founded by Nathanael & Martin who themselves struggled with the difficulties of distance. Nathanael lived through the complications of an international long-distance relationship and Martin faced daily the reality of having family who lived overseas. The connection products of LuvLink were born out of a desire to see loved ones brought closer.

LuvLink products are excellent for:

- Elderly grandparents who can no longer see their family regularly, who find technology difficult and wish they could just easily see photos of the grandkids.

- People suffering with the struggles of Dementia being reminded of loved ones on a regular basis.

- Grandparents who have moved away, or have had children that moved away from them.

In all these cases, a light lamping up with a touch or a screen lighting up with a memory is just one way of bridging the distance.

Digital Photo Frame – from $129

https://www.luvlink.com.au/products/digital-photo-frames

Available in three sizes, the Digital Photo Frame allows you to send images to the frame via the Frameo app from anywhere in the world. Stay connected and up to date with special family moments without the need for a computer, phone, tablet or social media.

Friendship Lamps – from $79

https://www.luvlink.com.au/products/friendship-lamp

The viral Friendship Lamp is an Australian favourite! Just tap your lamp and your friends lamp will light up the same colour. Excellent for bridging connection between family and friends.

Infinity Lamps – from $89

https://www.luvlink.com.au/products/infinity-lamp

The Infinity Lamp has won design awards and is perfect for not only sharing colour with each other but can record and send voice messages too.

LuvLink® Australia is proud to introduce these thoughtfully designed products to the Australian market, making connection technology more accessible for Australians of all ages and in all places.

Contact Details:

Nathanael

Email: nathanael@luvlink.com

Website: https://www.luvlink.com.au



